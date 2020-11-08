‘Check2fly’ testing center at Ben-Gurion Airport to be inaugurated today

The “Check2Fly” coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion Airport has been set up in terminal three and will be inaugurated in a formal ceremony on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and several other top ministers and officials will take part in the event. The new lab could enable Israelis to more easily travel abroad and could eventually allow the country to open its skies to foreign travelers.

Check2Fly is a joint project with Omega , a coronavirus testing company that operates in conjunction with Rambam Medical Center.

Standard tests with results delivered within 14 hours will cost about NIS 45. Rapid results will be available for around NIS 135.

A source in the know explained to The Jerusalem Post that the center will be divided into two capsules - “labs within the lab.” In each capsule, travellers will be able to be swabbed, their test processed, and the results uploaded to a special digital management system, through which travellers will be able to access their results.

The system will even issue a medical passport in Hebrew and English.

The source said one system will be for public use, while at the same time test results will be sent directly to the Health Ministry.

The test is to be a gold-standard swab (PCR) test, which helps detect current active COVID-19 infection. PCR tests render results at more than 95% accuracy.

Most green countries that allow Israelis to enter require travellers to present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours prior to arrival.

A drive-in testing center will be set up near Terminal 3 and the source told the Post that passengers will be able to arrive up to 72 hours in advance of their flight, be tested, and then pick up their results on their date of travel.

Travellers who choose to pay for the four-hour rapid results test will be able to be screened at the lab, wait in the airport, and receive their results before take-off.

Returning passengers can also be screened at the airport. Currently, the Health Ministry still requires 12 to 14 days of quarantine upon return from a red country. However, the ministry is discussing shortening that window to people who have had two negative tests a certain number of days apart. If this process goes through, the testing center at the airport could play a key role.

Not all countries currently accept Israeli travellers. Those interested in going abroad should check the destination country’s policies before purchasing a ticket.