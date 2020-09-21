The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chief rabbi: Awareness of domestic violence necessary in our community

He announced that there are a number of aid organizations for women that are suffering in their own homes from physical and verbal abuse. "Call on them when it is needed," he said.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 21:00
Chief rabbi David Lau (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Chief rabbi David Lau
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed on Israel recently, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau addressed both the rabbis in Israel and the diaspora, on being aware of and sensitive towards the phenomenon of violence against women in their communities. He also instructed rabbis to turn to aid agencies when needed. 
The address, which was presented as a letter and in a virtual format, was born out of an appeal made to him by the heads of Bat-Melech, a domestic violence aid organization for the orthodox community. 
"The lockdown and social isolation caused by the coronavirus caused a large pressure cooker effect. Within this recent period, many outbreaks of violence occurred in families where violence exists at the foundation of a marital relationship," said Chairman of the organization, Tzilit Jacobson in a statement. 
She added that during May of this year, there was a 400% increase in the number of calls made to the organization compared to May last year. 
In Rabbi Lau's letter, he called on rabbis to be aware of the situation and to keep an eye on their communities and the families in them. "Serve as an ear for the plight of the daughters of the families," he said.
He announced that there are a number of aid organizations for women that are suffering in their own homes from physical and verbal abuse. "Call on them when it is needed," he said. 
Rabbi Lau's virtual address mirrored Jacobson's comments. 
"During this period that the coronavirus is affecting the whole world, it is especially affecting homes in Israel," Rabbi Lau said. 
"Because of the lockdowns, because of the financial effects, because of this period where everyone is forced to be together, it can lead to bad situations, situations of pain, of violence, situations where sometimes there is no other corner to go to for help. The effects of the pressure cooker get bigger, and spill over, and lead to bad situations," he said. 
"We appreciate all the good people all the good people that are doing everything in order to help families that are in distress and distance violence and hardships from homes.
"This is a time that all of us, to return and remind ourselves, the base of the Jewish foundation is first and foremost the Jewish family."
He addressed the rabbis and told them that it is their responsibility and obligation to make an effort to "strengthen the special composition that is Israel, so that houses will live in peace, equality, health and happiness."


Tags domestic violence in israel domestic violence Chief Rabbi David Lau
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by