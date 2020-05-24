The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Church of the Holy Sepulchre to re-open Sunday following extended closure

The church was forced to close its doors to the public in late March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MAY 24, 2020 01:16
Inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre will reopen on Sunday, following an extended closure enforced by the coronavirus lockdown, the church leaders have announced.
The church, revered by Christians worldwide as the site of Jesus' crucifixion and burial, was closed in late March for an initial period of one week following discussions between Israel Police and the church leaders, although they admitted at the time that the closure may be extended.
Two months on, the church is set to open its doors once again to Christian pilgrims and curious travelers alike, albeit with stipulations.
In a statement jointly released by Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Fr Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land, and Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, the church leaders announced that initially only 50 people will be admitted at a time, all must keep two meters apart, the Basilica will be accessible only to those with no symptoms of infection and wearing face coverings, and any acts of devotion involving physical contact are forbidden.
"From this Holy Place, in this Easter time, we continue our prayers, asking for the end of this pandemic," the leaders said.
The closure is the first time in over 650 years that the church was off-limits to the public. The last time it was forced to close its doors for an extended time was in 1349, during an outbreak of the Black Death in Jerusalem, although since then it has shut for short periods due to wars or disputes. In 2018 it was shut for three days in protest against a proposal to increase taxes on churches, according to the Catholic News Agency.
The church has been a site of pilgrimage for Christians for nearly two millennia, after the Roman Emperor Constantine I demolished a temple dedicated to the goddess Venus to make way for the church. During the course of the demolition a tomb was discovered, thought to be that that Jesus was buried in, and was later covered to preserve it from the elements. The building was destroyed and rebuilt multiple times over the following centuries, but the structure that stands today is essentially that built by the first Crusaders following the capture of Jerusalem at the end of the 11th century.
Custody of the church is today shared by the Roman Catholic Church, Greek Orthodox Church, and Armenian Apostolic Church, with other denominations also holding services at the site.


Tags christianity christians in middle east Church of the Holy Sepulchre Christians coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s relations with China are creating a storm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by