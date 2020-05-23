The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Clash breaks out in village over photographs of women taken without consent

Rahat has seen numerous violent clashes in recent months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2020 01:54
A general view picture shows the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel July 17, 2017. Picture taken July 17, 2017 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A general view picture shows the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel July 17, 2017. Picture taken July 17, 2017
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A clash broke out on Friday night in the predominantly Bedouin village of Rahat over photographs of women taken and distributed over social media without consent.
The clash began beside the marketplace of the village, leaving one man injured. He received medical treatment immediately.
Police kept participants of the clash apart from one another the moment they were called and arrived on the scene. They additionally used "means to disperse the crowd."
Footage released by Israel's Kan News shows numerous police cars and a couple of ambulance vehicles on location while residents who participated in the clash ran away from the fight area as police use dispersal methods.

Rahat has seen numerous violent clashes in recent months. In April, 12 residents were arrested following a shooting incident that involved the mayor of the village, Faiz Abu Sahiban.
Leaking photographs of women online has been a growing phenomenon in Israel for some months. Twelve suspects between ages 17 and 30 were arrested in November for spreading nude photographs of hundreds of women through the Telegram app without consent.
Those women either did not give their consent for sharing or did not even know of the footage, which was spread across the platform.


