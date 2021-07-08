The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coffee origins and culture explored in Museum of Islamic Art

Coffee, the universal pass time, is being explored in a new Museum of Islamic Art exhibition, from its origins to its arrival in Israel.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 8, 2021 18:40
DECAFFEINATED COFFEE began to gain in popularity in the 1950s. (photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPAL ARCHIVE COLLECTION)
DECAFFEINATED COFFEE began to gain in popularity in the 1950s.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPAL ARCHIVE COLLECTION)
If your idea of a good cup of coffee is a throwaway receptacle brimming with some brown liquid, in all likelihood with a frothy topping, possibly sold by some global franchise or other, the “Coffee – East and West” exhibition might help to redress that cheap and cheerful outlook.
The show, which will be unveiled at the Museum of Islamic Art on Thursday (July 15), under the devoted curatorship of Yahel Shefer, opens a window on a mesmerizing, rich and multifarious culture that has gained worldwide credence across the centuries.
So, where and when did our cup of joe come from? That, and much more, will be illuminated in the museum layout which follows five years of research and hunting down delightful and invaluable artifacts from all kinds of locations and cultures around the globe.
ETHIOPIA WAS the first provider and exporter of coffee beans, to Yemen. (Credit: ALEXANDR MARYNKIN/UNSPLASH)ETHIOPIA WAS the first provider and exporter of coffee beans, to Yemen. (Credit: ALEXANDR MARYNKIN/UNSPLASH)
Many of us have probably been living with the misconception that coffee originates from South America. After all, isn’t Brazil synonymous with the household beverage?
Think again. It seems that Ethiopia was the first provider and exporter of coffee beans, initially to Yemen. That was back in the 15th century, and the new market player made significant inroads into this part of the world when the Ottoman Empire eventually embraced coffee as a popular drink and a desirable societal factor, and it gradually proliferated across the region, and subsequently into Europe.
So, what has Shefer got lined up for us? The short answer is an abundance of artifacts and information, across a surprisingly broad sweep of areas.
Coffee, to my mind, is not just about the taste or the aroma. There is an alluring aesthetic hinterland to the drink which, I was to discover, embraces all manner of luxurious crockery, equipment and accessories.
“It is the drink for which the greatest number of auxiliary items were designed,” Shefer advises. “Anyone who felt any sort of connection with coffee – architects, designers, artists and other professionals – came up with creations for it. They related to coffee through their own professional eyes.”
When I made it over to the museum, it was before Shefer and her team began to lay the exhibition out. That means I had the rare privilege of getting up close to selected exhibits and, in some cases, actually handling them rather than marveling at them through the front of a glass showcase cabinet. Not that the latter is a bad option, given the appearance, nay, sheer beauty, of some of the coffee industry fixtures and fittings through the ages.
SHEFER SPENT years researching the subject matter before collating an expansive array of objects, including intriguing edifying posters and other written material, which relates a fascinating story. There are political machinations in there, social maneuvering, gender equality issues and plain old taste-related elements to the exhibition backdrop.
The curator had a field day and, when we met, was raring to get the show up and running, while dealing with the still complicated logistics – here and abroad – to make sure the curtain-raiser runs smoothly.
She seems to have done a good job at producing a quality showing, in terms of aesthetics, historical significance and bragging rights.
F FAVORED 1960s model of coffeemaker by Milan-based company Faema. (On loan from the Iris and Ram Ivgi Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)F FAVORED 1960s model of coffeemaker by Milan-based company Faema. (On loan from the Iris and Ram Ivgi Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
“We have, for example, the world’s first espresso machine,” she proudly declares. “It dates from 1894. It was, of course, made in Italy.”
Shefer also had to do some digging to unearth the facts behind the evolution and proliferation of one of the world’s most popular quaffs.
“There are all sorts of myths surrounding it, but it starts in Ethiopia,” she says, suggesting that the widely held view that coffee came into being in the 15th century may be a very modest estimate.
“According to my research, coffee has been around in Ethiopia for over a thousand years, and probably for longer,” she suggests, adding some colorful anecdotal stuff. “It is highly likely that when the Queen of Sheba came to the Land of Israel [in the 10th century BCE] to visit King Solomon, with all her spices and other gifts, she brought coffee with her, too.” That also ties in with where scholars place Sheba on the map of Africa.
It appears that the original purpose of coffee was far from the contemporary concept of something to linger over in cafés, or grab on the fly in a disposable cup. It is said that, centuries ago, monks chewed the substance in order to stay awake during long study stretches, and it was even used by military folk to ensure their soldiers could march through the day and night, and stay alert to enemy activity in the process.
HONG KONG-based designer Daniel Kamp's Press Pour Over Coffee Brewer contemporary creation. (Credit: DANIEL KAMP)HONG KONG-based designer Daniel Kamp's Press Pour Over Coffee Brewer contemporary creation. (Credit: DANIEL KAMP)
Shefer says that Solomon’s royal visitor was hip to that. “Back then they ground coffee and inserted it into animal fat, normally from goats and sheep, and they rolled it into balls and gave that to soldiers and hunters, when they went out into the field. The queen probably knew about that.”
Coffee’s staying power value was not lost on religious groups either, with the Sufis embracing it, like the military, in order to enhance their cognizance during prayer services. Intriguingly “kahweh,” the Arabic word for coffee, was one of an incredible 400 synonyms attributed to wine, due to its ability to repress hunger. So much for the historical subtext to “Coffee – East and West.”
There is so much to feast your eyes on. There are some state-of-the-art technological gizmos, from across the span of time, well, the past century or so, ornamental cups and pots to die for, and some fetching utensils that tend more to the rough-and-ready side.
The equipment covers the full span of the preparation process through to bringing the beans to an aromatic tasty drinkable state.
Check out, for example, the metal La Pavoni Milano coffee machine from Italy, which dates to 1910. It looks like a cross between a rudimentary industrial grinder and something that wouldn’t be out of place in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy story line.
Staying in the boot-shaped southern European country but jumping forward a couple of decades, we encounter La Etern – Officina Scapola, specifically the Modello Super 900 edition, which, according to the book that goes with the exhibition, symbolizes the transition from the naive approach to coffee accessory design to the age of rationalism.
And, even without the technological advances achieved with the march of time, there are so many nuances and colorful aspects to the basic tools of the trade.
“Look at this,” says Shefer, proffering what initially looks simply like a small porcelain coffee cup. By the way, while we are on the subject of the latter, let us note a common mistake made in these parts in the context of the coffee-making process. The long-handled pot in which Turkish or Arabic coffee is cooked – which most of us call a finjan – is, in fact, called a dalla in Arabic. “Finjan” means cup.
THE FABULOUS art nouveau design Snider Milano Insuperabile 1920 coffee machine, complete with energy-saving liner heating boilers. (On loan from the iris and Ram Ivgi Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)THE FABULOUS art nouveau design Snider Milano Insuperabile 1920 coffee machine, complete with energy-saving liner heating boilers. (On loan from the iris and Ram Ivgi Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
The small finjan Shefer produced from one of the storage cabinets looked, at first glance, like your regular handleless coffee cup. On closer inspection I noted a diminutive metal dome shape in the middle of the base, adorned with semiprecious stones.
“This is from the 18th century. That was where people put opium,” Shefer explains with a wink.
Clearly there is more to this coffee drinking business than meets the eye. Still, it wasn’t all about getting into alternative states of reality.
“They also used to put in things like cardamom and cinnamon,” she continues. “Cardamom was added to coffee from the beginning. It came from India, via the spice trail.”
Gender issues also entered the coffee timeline, when women, who were initially prohibited by their menfolk from frequenting coffeehouses, took advantage of their privacy of women-only bathhouse slots by holding coffee sessions and “all sorts of things,” Shefer chuckles.
And, while coffee achieved incremental market presence gains, particularly after it made its way from Yemen, via the port of al-Mokha, to Mecca, the religious powers of the day were not at all pleased to see the inroads it was making on their herd.
“They began to drink coffee in Mecca, which is where the world’s first cafés opened.” That stirred up more than refreshing slurps. “Pilgrims started spending time in cafés, and that led to a secularization process,” Shefer notes. “Islam felt very threatened by coffee. People were going to cafés instead of attending prayer services at the mosque.” The “Me” generation, it seems, began long before the turn of the 21st century and the millennial generation. “All the things we view as liberal and accommodating a sense, not of the herd or group, rather, of ‘me,’ developed in the cafés.”
A COFFEE set manufactured by Palceramic Ltd. in the 1940-1950s with design elements inspired by local flora.(On loan from the George Horowitz Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)A COFFEE set manufactured by Palceramic Ltd. in the 1940-1950s with design elements inspired by local flora.(On loan from the George Horowitz Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
COFFEE CAME to Israel via Egypt, with the first mention of a café noted in Safed in 1580.
“It was described, in a text by Rabbi Mitrani, as a sort of shady place,” says Shefer.
The cultural crossover element suggested by the exhibition title references this domestic take on the beverage. “Israel is a very interesting case. For the past just over a century, two coffee cultures have coexisted here. There is the Arabic coffee, which, as we know, has been around for 500 years. And there is European coffee, which came here [from Germany] with the Templers. They opened cafés in Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv, very prestigious places, European-style, with cakes and all of that.”
The British Mandate made sure the European coffee culture not only survived, after the Templers were deported from Palestine; it upped the café ante with coffeehouses springing up all over the place. More anecdotal gen was forthcoming. “For example, there was the Europa café in Zion Square [in Jerusalem] where the British officers would go in the evenings to hear music, dance and drink alcohol. But, in the morning, they would go to an Arab café for their first coffee of the morning.”
POPULAR French 19th-century automatic laboratory roaster complete with spring mechanism and ethanol heating. (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)POPULAR French 19th-century automatic laboratory roaster complete with spring mechanism and ethanol heating. (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
British officers idling their time away at the city’s coffeehouses also meant the latter were among the first to benefit from telephonic communication.
“During the Mandate cafés and laundries were given special priority when it came to apportioning telephones,” Shefer explains, “because the officers had to know when their uniforms were clean and ready to be collected.”
FASHIONABLE 1940-50s coffee set produced by Haifa-based ceramics and porcelain company Palceramic Ltd. (On loan from the George Horowitz Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)FASHIONABLE 1940-50s coffee set produced by Haifa-based ceramics and porcelain company Palceramic Ltd. (On loan from the George Horowitz Collection) (Credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
Coffee, the curator notes, is also seen as a universal pastime, enjoyed by members of all three principal monotheistic religions here, and as a peace broker of sorts. Harmonious coexistence and flavorful drinks can’t be a bad deal.
The exhibition also features a delightful coffee set tailor-made for then-prime minister David Ben-Gurion in the 1950s, utilitarian equipment from across the ages, gorgeous Baroque-style painted crockery and other less-upmarket accessories made by local companies such as Naaman and Pelelom.
No doubt, our post-exhibition coffee experiences will evoke some sights, tastes and whiffs of some of the glorious past of this great drink.
For more information: www.islamicart.co.il



Tags museum history arabic coffee Exhibition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Lebanon - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by