The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Comptroller report says port construction is detrimental to environment

The Environmental Protection Agency suggested that the best thing would be to increase the supply output from the already-existing ports in the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 17, 2020 19:30
A general view shows seagulls in Ashdod port as a storm approaches Israel's shores January 4, 2018 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A general view shows seagulls in Ashdod port as a storm approaches Israel's shores January 4, 2018
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
An audit report by Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman stated that there may have serious consequences to expanding marinas and ports along the Israeli coast.
"They may narrow the shores, thus increasing the damage to the cliffs, harming the planned physical protections on the cliffs and draining the large investments of the state and the local authorities in the planning and establishment of these protections," he said, according to Israel's Ynet News.
The Environmental Protection Agency suggested that the best thing would be to increase the supply output from the already-existing ports in the country instead of the national plan, which has been promoted throughout the past four years by the Planning Administration to build marinas on the shores of the state.
The National Planning and Building Council determined that the Planning Administration's four-year-old plan, which is intended to build marinas along the shores of the state, is intended to outline the policies which may allow for such construction which is needed by the sailing industries.
The plan was outlined to specifically take into account ecological aspects, Ynet reported.
"It is important that, before the marina plan is approved, it should also be examined by those responsible for the promoting the physical protection of the [shore], including the Environmental Protection Ministry, the Cliff Protection Society and local authorities, and other environmental factors," Engelman said, according to Ynet. "They must examine the marinas and the extent of their impact on the environment and the implications of the construction of marinas for the planned solutions of protection of the cliff and for those that already began implementation."
However, the plan was appealed in October of 2018 by the National Unit for the Protection of the Marine Environment, which stated that although it understands the importance of allowing such developments for the sake of maritime education, there may be other solutions that are less harmful to the country's shores.
The Environmental Protection Agency noted that several locations were already proposed for such ports, but finally ruled that they must not be further considered as such construction may harm the flow of sand, Ynet reported.


Tags beach environment Marines Marine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The pros and cons of the coronavirus aid plan By JPOST EDITORIAL
After the China-Iran deal, why is Israel still working with Beijing? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Beyond Beinart’s states of the mind By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu will soon fade out, and it'll all be over soon enough By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The well-deserved detriment of the anti-Bibi rioters By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by