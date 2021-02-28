Confirmed COVID patient found while dispersing underground Purim parties

Police dispersed two large gatherings with hundreds of people in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area over the past weekend as a part of the ongoing campaign to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, handing out fines to guests, including one who was found to be a recently confirmed coronavirus patient.

In Jaffa, police arrived at a party with around 200 guests and began handing out fines before noticing that one had been recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In body-camera footage released by the Yiftach Distric Police, the woman can be seen reacting to the information, telling the officers that her isolation period had already finished "ages ago."

The club owner can also be seen in the video pleading with the officers, claiming that the woman had shown her a certificate which said she had already recovered from coronavirus.

The owner has been taken in for interrogation and the club has been closed until further notice.

In northern Tel Aviv, another party - which police reported as having hundreds of guests - was dispersed in from the bottom floor of a hotel on Yonitzman Street.

One of the partygoers reportedly threw a glass bottle at an officer, before being taken into custody for the assault. The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court will make a decision on whether to extend his arrest on Sunday.

