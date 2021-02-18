Police disperse wedding in Tel Aviv, hand out NIS 30,000 in fines

Police officers dispersed an illegally held wedding on Thursday in Tel Aviv in which over 100 guests were in attendance. Six fines of NIS 5,000 were dispersed to the hosts, the owner of the wedding hall and to the newly married couple.

In addition, police gave out orders to close the hall until the end of the coronavirus restrictions period.

In a video released by Israel police, the husband can be seen claiming that most attendees were fully vaccinated. However, Health Ministry guidelines still prohibit large events like his from occurring until a great enough percentage of the population is completely vaccinated.