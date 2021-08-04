The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Congestion tax, Rav Kav charges ahead of massive transport budget plan

A record budget of NIS 35 billion for 2021 and NIS 38 billion for 2022 was approved, along with a comprehensive five-year plan to invest NIS 7.5 billion to improve public transportation.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 4, 2021 15:39
Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli seen during a visit at a train station in Tel Aviv on June 16, 2021 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli seen during a visit at a train station in Tel Aviv on June 16, 2021
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Israel's new budget, if approved, will lay the groundwork for a massive transportation and infrastructure overhaul over the coming years. But several controversial plans to raise payments for services have citizens up in arms.  
A record budget of NIS 35 billion for 2021 and NIS 38 billion for 2022 was approved, along with a comprehensive five-year plan to invest NIS 7.5 billion to improve public transportation.
Earlier this week, the cabinet approved the Finance Ministry’s proposal for the state budget for 2021-2022. The Knesset Finance Committee is now preparing it for the Knesset plenum, where it must pass into law after three readings by November 4.
One of the most controversial clauses in the new budget is a new "congestion tax" that will be launched in 2024 forcing drivers to pay to enter the Gush Dan area in private vehicles during certain hours. Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli was originally opposed to the idea, but she has now embraced it as a quick short-term solution to Tel Aviv's traffic problems, and as a source of funding for other transportation projects.
Another plan that has bus and train riders furious is a move to cancel an estimated NIS 250 million in state subsidies for public transportation. This would include removing the "accumulated value" bonus for people using Rav Kav cards, which adds extra credits whenever a multi-ride payment is made. The Finance Ministry argues that these benefits, originally intended to incentivize riders to pay for multi-ride instead of single-ride tickets, are no longer relevant.
The scope of the projects these cuts will help finance is massive. The largest project on the list is the enormous NIS 150 billion metro project to be constructed throughout Gush Dan. This includes the creation of three new underground subway lines spanning 145 kilometers and 24 municipalities connecting Tel Aviv with Givat Shmuel in the west, Ra'anana in the north, and Holon in the south. Excavations for the country's largest infrastructure project ever are scheduled to begin in 2025, with operations planned to begin around 2032. This is in addition to several light rail lines currently under construction in the Tel Aviv area.  
Among other infrastructure investments, approximately NIS 3.5 billion will be invested in the next 5 years in building 30 new bus terminals with 2,500 electric charging stations. Some NIS 6 billion will be invested in paving public transportation routes, and 3,500 buses will be purchased over the next five years, of which 2,500 will be electric. To support this, thousands of new bus and train drivers will be trained, on a budget of NIS 220 million.
In addition, more than NIS 2 billion will be spent to improve roads, sidewalks, public transportation, and other infrastructure in Arab cities over the next five years. And other NIS 2 billion will be invested over five years to create safe and effective bicycle paths throughout the country.
About NIS 1 billion will be invested in improving road safety, including improvements for high-risk roads.
NIS 90 million will be invested in increasing accessibility to public transportation. Included in this will be ten intercity bus lines with new wheelchair-accessible buses that have not been used in Israel previously, according to the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Link20 Network, which advocates for people with disabilities.
The government will also establish an enforcement unit for intercity traffic to ensure fast travel. NIS 100 million will be directed to improving information and ticketing systems, as well as NIS 250 million for 3 years for traffic management systems.
"This is the first transportation budget that has a vision of freedom of movement and equality, a budget that serves not only drivers in private vehicles but also pedestrians, passengers, commuters, seniors, people with disabilities, Jews, Arabs, Druze and cyclists," Michaeli said following the budget's approval. "The first stop on the track is approaching."


Tags Budget transportation tax traffic Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by