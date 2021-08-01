The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Israel's cabinet set to pass new state budget

Bennett: “After three years in which the State of Israel operated without a budget, the most fundamental tool for managing the country, we are bringing the 2021 to 2022 state budget for approval.”

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 1, 2021 19:03
THE PROFESSOR is exchanging his lectern for a Knesset seat. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE PROFESSOR is exchanging his lectern for a Knesset seat.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Cabinet ministers held marathon consultations with Finance Ministry officials on Sunday, in an effort to pass the 2021-2022 state budget overnight Sunday night.
The budget will then go to the Knesset Finance Committee that will prepare it for the Knesset plenum, where it must pass into law by November 4 to prevent the government from falling. It will be the first state budget to pass in Israel since March 2018.
“After three years in which the State of Israel operated without a budget, the most fundamental tool for managing the country, we are bringing the 2021 to 2022 state budget for approval in the government,” Bennett said at the start of the cabinet meeting. “This is a budget that invests in the future, a budget of growth. We are investing in beneficial public transportation, in Internet infrastructure  and technology, in quality education for our children, in our health system and in our soldiers who will receive the best defense systems to deal with and defeat our enemies.”
Bennett criticized former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for catering to the haredim (ultra-Orthodox) at the expense of the general population.
“This time, the budget does not serve the interest of one sector or another but of that of the entire state of Israel,” Bennett said. “This government is free to serve the general interest. We are decreasing bureaucracy and enlarging competition on behalf of everyone, especially the poorest sectors, who benefit most from adding competition and bringing prices down.”
Bennett said passing the budget would deal a blow to the opposition, which he said wanted Israel to currently be in the midst of a fifth election in under three years.
“Passing the budget will prove the stability of the government and enable the ministers to work in their ministries, implement their plans and serve the public,” he said. “We are proving that this is a government that deals with helping the public and not with itself.”
Nevertheless, the coalition will bring to a vote in the Knesset on Monday the controversial cabinet appointment of renegade Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar, who will then resign from the parliament via the Norwegian Law. The law enables ministers to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidate on their party list and return at the new MK’s expense if he leaves the cabinet.
The opposition will attack the appointment at a special session with Bennett, who was required to come to the plenum, due to a request signed by 40 MKs. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) will also come under attack.
“We cannot allow ourselves a situation in which there will be no budget,” Liberman told the cabinet. “In the press, there has been a lot of disinformation and a lot of fake news. There are no edicts, But there is an attempt to change behavior, with sweetened drinks, which Israelis drink too much, especially in the poorest sectors and with plasticware, which Israelis use five times as much as the rest of the world. Therefore, we must bring that down.”
Health Minister Nitzan Horovitz (Meretz) and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) flexed their muscles to obtain additional funding for their ministries. Both visited protests that took place outside the Prime Minister’s Office to show solidarity with the demonstrators.
Finance Ministry officials said on Sunday morning that no additional shekel would be added to the budget. But compromises were expected overnight.
The only coalition party not represented in the cabinet is Ra'am (United Arab List). A clause added to Basic Law: The Government last week allowed a second deputy minister to be appointed in the Prime Minister's Office.
It was intended for Ra’am MK Mazen Genaim, who turned down an offer to serve as a deputy minister in the Construction Ministry under minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope). 
Genaim said Sunday that he is not interested in being deputy construction minister, despite the ministry's ability to help the Arab sector, because “the construction minister builds settlements.”


Tags Budget Knesset Naftali Bennett israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by