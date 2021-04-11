The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Construction ministry launches renovation project for Holocaust survivors

Some 125 privately-owned and public housing apartments will be made more accessible as part of the project.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 11, 2021 20:32
Elias Feinzilberg, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor, stands at the window of his home in Jerusalem as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day under coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, April 21, 2020. The Hebrew words on the placard read: "Remembering close-by, embracing from afar." (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Elias Feinzilberg, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor, stands at the window of his home in Jerusalem as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day under coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, April 21, 2020. The Hebrew words on the placard read: "Remembering close-by, embracing from afar."
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Construction and Housing ministry, in collaborations with the Social Equality ministry, launched the third phase of a project to increase housing accessibility for Holocaust survivors, according to a press release from the former on Sunday.
A budget of NIS 2.5 million was granted to both ministries in order to implement the project, which was also supported by the Holocaust Survivors Welfare Fund.
Some 125 privately-owned and public housing apartments will be made more accessible as part of the project, which will be done by primarily renovating bathrooms, widening equipment doors and adjusting kitchens. 
Approximately 40% of the budget will be allocated for public housing, while the remaining 60% will be used on privately-owned apartments, amounting to NIS 20,000 per housing unit. 
Yossi Hadad, a Director of the Construction and Housing Ministry's Special Population section, noted the importance of the initiative, saying "The Ministry of Construction and Housing continues to lead many programs for those in need, including the Holocaust survivor population. I am proud to lead this project to make adjustments in Holocaust survivors' apartments. We will continue to take care of such projects in the future as well."


