The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Convert’s nightmarish three-year quest for citizenship continues

Despite being a committed synagogue member, taxpayer and social justice activist, David Ben Moshe has experienced intense difficulties in his every day life due to his inability to gain citizenship.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 21:08
David Ben Moshe together with his wife and child (photo credit: COURTESY DAVID BEN MOSHE)
David Ben Moshe together with his wife and child
(photo credit: COURTESY DAVID BEN MOSHE)
An Orthodox convert with a criminal past in Baltimore’s drug gangs who turned his life around, married in Israel, and applied for citizenship under the Law of Return two and a half years ago, continues to face a nightmarish bureaucratic struggle in his effort to settle in the Jewish state.
Despite being a committed member of his synagogue, a tax payer, husband, father and social justice activist, David Ben Moshe has experienced intense difficulties in his everyday life due to his inability to gain citizenship – and continues to face rejection by the State of Israel.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, Ben Moshe lamented that the Jewish principle of tshuva, repairing one’s life, does not appear to have foundation in the Jewish state.
David Ben Moshe, 33, was born and grew up in Maryland in the US, and eventually fell in with Baltimore’s notorious drug gangs, leading to an eventual conviction and jail sentence on drug and firearms charges.
He was sentenced to prison in 2010 for 30 months. While serving his sentence, he was stuck in the prison library during a security lockdown and noticed someone studying a book in a script he did not recognize or understand. It was a Jewish religious text. 
After expressing an interest in the text, he embarked on a process of growing affinity with Judaism – so much so that his very first call after being released from prison on parole in 2012 was to his local synagogue.
He finally converted in 2017 through Rabbi Eitan Minsk of the Orthodox Beit Israel synagogue, and came to Israel in July for a nine-week study trip at the Pardes institute, during which time he met the woman who would eventually become his wife.
Ben Moshe has worked as a personal trainer for nine years. He obtained a degree in exercise science from Towson University in 2017, graduating with a 4.0 grade average.
He received a Masa grant to come to Israel and won a social justice fellowship from Pardes. While in Israel, he has been involved in social justice activities, including providing exercise training for special needs children.
In August 2018, he married through the rabbinate and his marriage is formally registered in the Interior Ministry. He participates every day in prayer services, has been an active member of his synagogues, first in Beit Zayit and then in Motza, and is a much loved and respected member of his community, as testified to by four rabbis with whom he is close and who have written letters to the Interior Ministry on his behalf.
BUT DESPITE all these achievements and milestones, the State of Israel continues to deny Ben Moshe the right to citizenship, something which has hurt him and his wife deeply on an emotional level, caused heavy financial burdens, and made everyday life extremely difficult.
He originally applied for citizenship in May 2018, but has been required to renew first his tourist visas and then his work visas on innumerable occasions, requiring interminable visits to local Interior Ministry branches, hours of waiting, bureaucratic obstructionism and humiliating questioning from ministry clerks and bureaucrats.
Currently, Ben David has a B1 work visa which is renewable every 12 months, but it means he has no state health insurance and must instead pay NIS 400 a month for health coverage despite paying income tax, when an average citizen spends about a tenth of that amount for health services.
He and his wife faced a NIS 5,000 hospital charge when she gave birth to their first child. She needed to go to the offices of the National Insurance Institute the day after giving birth to avoid the fee.
Employees have to pay additional monthly charges for employing someone who only has a B1 visa. Ben Moshe says he needs to provide documentation and spend numerous hours working on collating the relevant information for the bureaucratic processes he needs to suffer through to renew his visas and continue his effort to obtain citizenship.
Last month, the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry rejected his request for citizenship, noting his past criminal conviction and the fact that he had not spent nine months with the community he converted with after converting. 
This was a requirement in the past but has generally been waived in recent years, especially when the authority is provided with evidence that the convert is an active member of a synagogue in Israel, testimony which Ben Moshe has provided.

MOST RECENTLY, he has sought to get an A5 visa which would provide him with health insurance and a national identification number, something which would make every day life much easier, including do things as simple as fill up the car at a gas station.
But even that process has been encumbered by hellish and Kafkaesque bureaucracy.
To get the A5 visa, Ben Moshe requested to change his status with the Population and Immigration Authority to “in a married relationship with an Israeli citizen.”
This would also provide an alternative, if extended track to citizenship, not available under his current status and visa.
This status was originally denied to Ben Moshe and his wife since, due to a quirk of Israeli law, it is only available to couples who married in a civil ceremony, and not to a marriage through the rabbinate as he and his wife wed.
To resolve this problem, the couple went to Maryland in February 2020 year to have civil marriage with the intention of registering it back in Israel and obtaining the upgraded visa status.
Last week when they finally had an interview at the Interior Ministry to obtain this status, Ben Moshe was told that he could not acquire “married to an Israeli citizen” status because, incredibly, his wife was already registered as married. To Ben Moshe.
Since his wife is a citizen and married Ben Moshe through the rabbinate, a marriage registered by the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry, the ministry clerk said she was unable to now register them as civilly married.
Instead, Ben Moshe’s B1 visa was extended for another 12 months leaving him with the same problems as before.

IN THE MEANTIME, the Itim religious services advisory organization is set to appeal the Interior Ministry’s refusal to recognize his citizenship and has threatened to take his case to court if citizenship is not granted.
“The worst thing about this situation is what it is doing to my wife and daughter,” Ben Moshe told the Post on Sunday.
“It is very difficult going to sleep every night and realizing that your wife who is a citizen and was treated fairly and with full rights has been dragged into being a second class citizen, constantly drop everything and have her life in put on hold because she married me,” he said.
“I lived my entire life knowing I could never expect to be treated equally, that is the sad reality. But bringing someone else into that feels like I have done a terrible wrong.
“I have made mistakes in the past but I feel like I bring value to the community, but until the day I die I will always be punished for my past. There is no tshuva option in the State of Israel.”
Itim director Rabbi Seth Farber said that Ben Moshe was “a victim of institutionalized discrimination against converts,” and that his conversion and commitment to Judaism fits all the criteria that the State of Israel puts forward to gain citizenship.
“Judaism is predicated on the notion that human beings are infinitely valuable,” said Farber.
“The behavior of the Ministry of Interior should be investigated as this is not the first time Itim had represented righteous converts who were denied their rights to make aliyah. Particularly at this difficult time, the government of Israel has a great responsibility to show compassion and embrace those who have tied their future to that of the Jewish people. I hope and pray that our appeal will not fall upon deaf ears.”
The Population and Immigration Authority said in response that “the applicant has a criminal history and the reason that he has only been given a residency permit stems from these reasons and not other reasons.”


Tags Israel israeli citizenship conversion itim Interior Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by