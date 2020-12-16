Convert’s tortuous quest for citizenship takes step forward

After three tortuous years of insensitive and tone deaf bureaucracy in which his conversion, his prior conviction, and even his racial identity appeared to present almost insurmountable obstacles Ben Moshe now appears to be on the path to citizenship.

Ben Moshe converted in an Orthodox conversion in 2017 under the auspices of Rabbi Etan Mintz of B’nai Israel in Baltimore, Maryland, and subsequently came to Israel on a study trip.

He applied for citizenship in May 2018 and met a woman with whom he got married in August 2018 under the auspices of the Chief Rabbinate.

In November this year, the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry rejected his request for citizenship however,. It noted his past criminal conviction and the fact that he had not spent nine months with the community he converted with after he converted, a technical requirement not usually enforced especially when provided with evidence that the convert is an active member of a synagogue in Israel, testimony which Ben Moshe has provided.

The Jerusalem Post wrote a comprehensive report about Ben Moshe’s tribulations two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the Population and Immigration Authority wrote to Ben Moshe’s representatives at the Itim religious services advisory organization telling him that “after a review of his request and while addressing all the documents in his file including his association with a Jewish community in Israel,” it was decided he was eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return.

The letter said that due to Ben Moshe’s criminal record he would be given a trial period of residency on an A5 visa after which his request for permanent citizenship will be reviewed.

Ben Moshe told the Post that he was more optimistic about his future in Israel, but that the vague nature of the Interior Ministry’s statement gave him cause for concern.

“We’re hopeful but we have some worries, including that the letter says they will start a trial period but doesn’t say how long it will be,” he said.

“We don’t want this to turn into something where the test period is indefinitely long or that when it’s over they decide to do another one. The ministry needs to give me clear criteria which I need to meet to demonstrate I’m not a threat to the Israeli public.

“We think the last two years I’ve been here without incident, in which I have volunteered, coordinated a volunteer program, year spent studying Torah in Pardes where I had a social justice scholarship should be sufficent to demonstrate that already.”

Itim director Rabbi Seth Farber was more hopeful however that the new development presaged an ultimate end to the saga.

“Itim is gratified that David Ben Moshe's story will reach a happy ending, and we played a role in this conclusion,” said

“We hope and believe that the Interior Ministry will take David's case as a precedent for recognizing the Jewish identities of those who legitimately convert to Judaism overseas and wish to make aliya.”