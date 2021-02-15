Cop suspected of killing wife: 'It was self-defense'

Police officer Amir Raz, who was arrested last week on the suspicion of killing his wife Diana with his service gun, claimed he did so acting in self-defense when he felt his life was in danger, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday. Raz is suspected of first stabbing his wife in the lower part of her body and then shooting her twice. One of the bullets hit her in the head and led to her death, N12 reported. During initial investigation last week, Raz admitted to shooting his wife saying, "I don't know what happened to me. I don't understand what I did and why I shot her," according to N12. Raz's lawyer has reportedly asked the court to have Raz evaluated by a psychiatrist.
According to media reports, Raz called his mother to ask her to pick up his kids following the murder. He then phoned his commanding officer and confessed the murder.
Diana Raz, the victim of the suspected murder, was a couples’ mentor and led married pairings through the challenges of overcoming marital complications. The family was living at Naale in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council when the murder took place in their shared home.
