Coronavirus cabinet battles over schools, street shops and synagogues

PM Netanyahu on opening grades one and two: In my eyes that decision still stands

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 08:50
Empty classroom at Cramim school, Beit Hakerem, Jerusalem, October 21 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty classroom at Cramim school, Beit Hakerem, Jerusalem, October 21 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Despite discussions that the outline for opening grades one and two on Sunday may change during Thursday’s coronavirus cabinet meeting, which began around 8 a.m., Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started the meeting by informing members that the original plan would stay.
He said that the cabinet decided earlier in the week that these students would learn in capsules three days per week and that “in my eyes that decision still stands” and this is how classes would appear on Sunday.
However, he said that the ministers could evaluate alternatives over the next two weeks.
His statements came despite Education Minister Yoav Gallant himself offering a different plan on Wednesday, which he said he made in consultation with the local authorities.
The cabinet meeting is expected to be long and tense, as ministers will also need to finalize decisions on the opening of street shops, bed and breakfasts and synagogues.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Finance Minister Israel Katz went head-to-head, fighting over whether street shops would open on Sunday, as Katz wants, or whether the reopening would be tabled to the next stage of the plan, as Edelstein insists is the best plan.
Before the meeting Thursday, Katz continued with his attacks against the health establishment. According to KAN News, in an internal discussion, he said that the ministry is disengaged from the people and is acting with heartlessness.
"The street shops that are on the verge of collapse and must be opened immediately,” he said.
The cabinet is also expected to talk about whether synagogues could open as early as next week. The argument has been that if people can gather in groups of up to 10 people inside with masks and social distancing, prayer should be an acceptable reason to gather.
Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay has long supported such a decision. Reports indicate that both Netanyahu and Edelstein are likely to vote in favor of opening synagogues, as well.
The government is expected to move forward with a six-stage plan, replacing the original nine-stage plan offered by the Health Ministry.
Phase three of the plan would take off when there are around 500 new cases per day, likely in mid-November. At that time, retail will resume and museums and libraries will open. Grades 11 and 12 would also return to their classrooms.
A fourth phase would start when 250 new cases were diagnosed per day and would include restaurants, cafés, hotels, gyms, pools and sports classes, as well as the resumption of in-school classes for students in grades five and six.
A fifth phase would allow cultural activities and conferences to resume and bars to reopen, as well as send students in grades seven to 10 back to school. The final phase would open ballrooms and sporting events.
With this new plan, Israel will be completely reopened by the end of December, as opposed to mid-February.
There were 688 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said Thursday morning. Some 464 of current patients are in serious condition, with 199 intubated. The death toll is 2,494.


