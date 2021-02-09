The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus cabinet to meet Tuesday, children to spend another day at home

Cabinet is expected to meet to approve a decision that would open up preschools, kindergartens and grades 1-4 in yellow and green cities only.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 10:16
An empty classroom (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty classroom
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ministers on Monday night approved extending the closure of the country’s education institution until at least Thursday morning, with plans to convene on Tuesday to finalize an outline for Israel’s schools.
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet around 6 p.m. on Tuesday to approve a decision made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Education Minister Yoav Gallant and health professionals that would open up preschools, kindergartens and grades 1-4 in yellow and green cities only. 
The original agreement does not appear to include students in grades 11 and 12, though it is expected that they, too, will go back to school in areas with low morbidity - especially given that many of them have started vaccinating against coronavirus.
The shift in ideology came after cabinet ministers were warned by top health professionals on Sunday night that opening schools quickly could lead to a rapid and extensive spread of coronavirus, including among children and younger adults.
“We are concerned about opening schools in orange and red areas with high morbidity,” Head of Public Health Services Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis said Sunday night. “Before the lockdown, there were outbreaks in schools. One child would get ill and dozens more would follow. 
“We do not want to leave the children at home, but the risk in the orange and red cities is significant,” she said. 
After the meeting, Gallant shared on Facebook that for him “the determining and most important criteria [for opening schools] in a period of uncertainty is health.”
He said that everyone at the cabinet meeting was surprised to understand that morbidity had not decreased substantially despite the closure and the mass vaccination campaign.
“I therefore suggest taking maximum care,” he said. “My responsibility is first and foremost to the health of the children and teaching staff.”
The rate of infection does appear to be slightly declining in recent days. 
On Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry showed 7,761 new cases of the virus were diagnosed the day before - 8.8% of people screened tested positive.
The number of patients in serious condition remains high at 1,088, including 404 people who are rated in critical condition.
The death toll stood at 5,192.
The challenge is that the number of yellow and green cities is small and only accounts for less than 30% of the country’s children. As such, the cabinet is expected to discuss if some neighborhoods in large orange cities, like Tel Aviv, could be eligible to return. In addition, they are looking to see if they can create a hybrid criteria, such as allowing a light orange city with a high level of vaccination to resume studies.
While the ministers only voted Monday night to extend school closures through Thursday and aim to open some classrooms this week, it should be noted that no outline has been handed to the schools. As such, it is possible that school openings will be pushed off until the beginning of next week to allow teachers and administrators to plan.
The cabinet is also expected to discuss a plan to roll out the green passport program to enable the strategic opening of more commerce and even hotels. 
Gantz tweeted late Monday night that after a day of intense meetings, he and the prime minister had agreed on a plan to put before the coronavirus cabinet that centers on the green passport “so that we can open the economy safely alongside promoting actions to increase the rate of vaccination.”
The country is continuing to vaccinate, with some 3.54 million people already receiving at least their first jab. Some 2,157,100 have had both shots. The health minister said Tuesday morning that 122,000 people were vaccinated the day before.
Late Monday, Gantz sent a letter to Netanyahu and the cabinet secretary asking that the full transcript of coronavirus cabinet meetings be revealed to the public, after leaks earlier in the week revealed ugly arguments between Gantz and the prime minister.
“Over the past few months, public confidence in the government’s ability to deal with the coronavirus has eroded,” Gantz wrote. “Public trust is essential for dealing with the virus, and it is clear to everyone that government transparency is the best way to deal with this damage.”


education school Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
