The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Coronavirus casts a cloud over Bethlehem Christmas festivities

No tourists means hard times in the holy city

By MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 00:21
Elias al-Arja, an owner of the Bethlehem Hotel, said he does not expect business to significantly return to the city until next Christmas season. (photo credit: NOOR KHATIB)
Elias al-Arja, an owner of the Bethlehem Hotel, said he does not expect business to significantly return to the city until next Christmas season.
(photo credit: NOOR KHATIB)
In the place where tradition says the season to be jolly all began, officials and merchants say there is little to celebrate in Bethlehem this Christmas.
And only 12 months ago, a record 3.5 million pilgrims celebrated here.
Maikel Canawati, owner of Three Arches 2 souvenir shop, one of 15 such outlets in the city, told The Media Line what a difference a year makes.
“Last year it was one of the best years ever. 2019 was one of the best in the last 10 years. We would open the shop at 7, sometimes at 6; we received 10 to 15 groups every day,” he said.
The buses brought visitors from places such as the United States, Romania, Poland and the Far East, including Indonesia and the Philippines. The tourists typically bought carved wooden images of religious icons including Jesus and the Virgin Mary.
Canawati has not opened his shop to foot traffic in almost 10 months.
He paid his staff their full salaries for March, April and May, then half salaries through September. Now Canawati is sharing what he has with them.
“I treat them like family, not as employees,” he said.
If the tourists do not return to the city soon, he may face some difficult decisions, he says.
“When tourists don’t come to Bethlehem, the whole town is dead,” Canawati said.
Business owners throughout the Palestinian territories have sought financial help from the government of the Palestinian Authority. But Canawati and his fellow merchants are disappointed with the PA’s apparent lack of urgency regarding their needs.
“We met with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh last month to discuss the issues and problems that we are facing in the tourism industry. We reached a point where we received only promises of bank loans to help our employees, but up to this moment we haven’t seen anything,” he said.
Sales manager Balqees Quomsieh, one of Canawati’s 60 employees, told The Media Line that last year Bethlehem was full of tourists, and the shop was open between 14 hours and 16 hours a day during the peak season. “Even the Church of the Nativity was full of people,” she said.
Quomsieh, who speaks fluent English, Indonesian and Arabic, says her entire family has been impacted by the pandemic.
“We have been at home since March, since the last group was here. My family also works in the tourism sector, my dad works for a shipping company, my sister works in a hotel, my brother too, they are all out of a job,” she said.
Quomsieh works a few hours a week, but it is not enough.
“Sometimes I come to work for a couple of hours a week, just to check emails and see if they need anything. Sometime once a month. It’s a hard time, but the owner gives a small amount each month. We manage,” she said.
Throughout Bethlehem, hotels are shuttered and restaurants sit empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Elias al-Arja, an owner of the Bethlehem Hotel, one of the largest in the city, told The Media Line the absence of tourists has devastated his 220-room business.
“We used to receive around 10,000 people every day here in Bethlehem, accommodate them and feed them, it was good business. But from March until now, we are just spending money and have zero income,” he said.
All but eight of Arja’s 80 employees have been sent home.
“I have forgotten how tourists look; we haven’t received any of them [this year],” he said.
Arja has given up on this year; he does not expect business to return until next Christmas season. “I think in September we’ll start to get back to where we were in 2019,” he said.
Even though it is closed, Arja comes to check on his hotel every day. Seeing it empty makes him emotional. “Don’t let me cry. You put all your money into one place; this is disaster,” he said.
It has been a difficult year for Arja. He spent his savings and has sold a piece of land to be able to pay his bills; that money is already gone. He also sold an apartment in Ramallah; that money may last him few more months.
It was supposed to be his retirement nest egg.
“When I was working, I had a salary to live on. Now we cut off our salaries as owners and we are spending out of pocket, from our savings,” Arja said.
A year ago, Manger Square was overflowing with pilgrims celebrating the holiday. Now, one is hard-pressed to find any visitors because of the limitations on Christmas festivities imposed by the city.
Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman told The Media Line that the holy city is part of the world and the pandemic is an “international event. And so, Bethlehem is at risk and it [the coronavirus] is dangerous.”
Life before COVID-19 is not the same as life since the pandemic, according to the mayor. “Bethlehem must continue its life, but not in a normal way,” Salman said.
“For the sake of the city, we minimize the participation of people” in public gatherings, he added.
The town revered as Jesus’ birthplace lit its central Christmas tree on Saturday, near the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square, but without the usual festive throngs in attendance.
“The community is facing a very difficult and critical economic situation,” Salman said.
For the mayor, this year is a total loss, and he does not expect things to get back to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021. “We don’t see in the near future, the coming few months, that the city will recover economically. So our suffering will continue into next year,” he predicted.
As for Qomsiah, unlike in previous years, she will spend this Christmas at home.
“Sad, really sad. I love Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem. We are not going out of the house,” she said. The holiday celebration, she concluded, “will be in the heart.”
For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags Bethlehem christmas Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by