The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus crisis affects housing project industry, gov't steps in

The coronavirus crisis has an overlooked effect on the building industry as well, which the Housing Ministry intends to solve.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 12, 2020 09:09
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The construction of  housing and apartment projects in Israel has been being delayed for an average of between 70 - 90 days, according to the Housing Ministry, something which during the coronavirus crisis has had detrimental financial repercussions.
The coronavirus crisis has a generally overlooked effect on the building industry, and the financial consequences which the Housing Ministry intends to solve. 
"Employers, including contractors have also been financially affected during this period," said Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman.
"The coronavirus crisis has largely affected the public. Buyers of apartments are our top priority, and we have to take care of them," he added.
According to state law, for every day a housing project is past 60 days of its finishing project, a seller must pay the buyer 150% in rent, in relation to prices of apartments in the same or similar areas for the first eight months, and 125% until the actual apartment project is finished. 
This is a price that during the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, sellers are less able to pay, which led to the need for the Housing Ministry to develop a solution. 
 "Our solution is to take into account the balance between the need of the buyers on one hand, and the needs of the contractors on the other, for the benefit of all parties involved," Litzman added. 
The ministry's solution includes providing a 40-day extension period for building projects, notably apartment building projects, who's projected finishing date falls between the dates of March 18, 2020, and the end of the year - December, 31, 2020.
The solution was presented the to Housing Ministry by Erez Kiminitz, Deputy attorney-general of the Civil Law Department,  who deals with the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis on contracts every day, including the delays in delivering apartments. 
"In light of the coronavirus crisis and its effects on the real estate market, providing a fixed extension to the delivery of the apartment constitutes a fair and proper solution for the benefit of everyone involved," said director-general of the Housing Ministry Elazar Bamberger.



Tags housing prices Ya'acov Litzman housing in israel Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by