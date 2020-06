Coronavirus crisis affects housing project industry, gov't steps in

The coronavirus crisis has a generally overlooked effect on the building industry, and the financial consequences which the Housing Ministry intends to solve."Employers, including contractors have also been financially affected during this period," said Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman."The coronavirus crisis has largely affected the public. Buyers of apartments are our top priority, and we have to take care of them," he added.According to state law, for every day a housing project is past 60 days of its finishing project, a seller must pay the buyer 150% in rent, in relation to prices of apartments in the same or similar areas for the first eight months, and 125% until the actual apartment project is finished.This is a price that during the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, sellers are less able to pay, which led to the need for the Housing Ministry to develop a solution."Our solution is to take into account the balance between the need of the buyers on one hand, and the needs of the contractors on the other, for the benefit of all parties involved," Litzman added.