The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus crisis: ‘This is the beginning of the third wave’

“We enjoy looking at the green part of the map, but the orange and red part is starting to rise,” Sharon Alroy-Preis warned.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 20:57
Head of Public Health Servies Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis (photo credit: Courtesy)
Head of Public Health Servies Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel’s coronavirus commissioner said the country is in a state of emergency on Tuesday, as new daily cases topped 1,200.
“There is an increase in morbidity along with a public feeling that the coronavirus is gone,” Prof. Nachman Ash said. “We will meet to think about what immediate steps should be taken as a recommendation to the coronavirus cabinet.”
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 1,244 new cases the day before, including 789 between midnight and press time on Tuesday. Some 264 people were in serious condition. The death toll hit 2,877.
"Today, for the first time in more than a month, we have passed the 1,200 verified threshold per day,” said the head of Public Health Services, Sharon Alroy-Preis, during a Tuesday briefing. “During the exit from the lockdown we were at less than 600. The reproduction rate today is 1.17 and continuously increasing. We do not even know what the impact will be after all that we have opened in recent days – commerce, fifth and sixth grades returning to school. We’re watching the reproduction rate carefully.”
She said about 90 localities are seeing a spike in infection.
“We enjoy looking at the green part of the map, but the orange and red part is starting to rise,” Alroy-Preis said.
"The trend in infection in about 90 localities in the State of Israel is worsening. We enjoy looking at the green part of the map, but the orange and red part is starting to rise… Let's not deceive ourselves that the whole country is in the green.”
There are currently 16 red cities and 27 orange, Alroy-Preis showed.
“The data worries us greatly,” she continued. “This is an emergency. We see a significant increase in morbidity and already know to recognize that this is the beginning of the third wave.”
While she said the number of daily cases is lower than in August, the reproduction rate is about the same and “it can move fast.”
“Already, we see the decline of seriously ill patients has stopped. So has the number of deaths. It is very possible that the wave of serious and dead patients will also start to rise,” she added.
“When we are in a state of infection like this one, we cannot open more,” she stressed. “The Health Ministry has made this clear.”
Rather, the Health Ministry is expected to present its ideas to the coronavirus cabinet in the coming days – ideas that are meant to help stop the spread of infection that threatens to burn across the country during Hanukkah and Christmas.
One idea that Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch offered on Tuesday was to implement a night closure during the Festival of Lights. He raised the idea in an interview with N12. But Alroy-Preis said that no decision was made on such a move.
“A night curfew is still under discussion and has not yet been decided,” she stressed. “We do not want to reach a general lockdown. We would not want to impose restrictions that we are not sure will help but cause distress among citizens. Therefore, we will carefully consider whether a night curfew can help.
“On Hanukkah, there may be recommendations not to hold large gatherings and there may be additional recommendations beyond that,” she said.
Ministers have been presented with several presentations in recent days, including one by the Intelligence Ministry that said the next coronavirus outbreak could not be prevented and that another closure or even more than one is inevitable.
“We are trying not to close down on the holidays,” Alroy-Preis said, though she admitted that she cannot predict what will be five days from now, let alone on Hanukkah, which starts in 10 days.
The cabinet will also evaluate a recommendation by the Health Ministry that Israel lockdown when the reproduction rate reaches 1.3 or the number of daily cases hits 2,000.
There is still no day or date set for the next meeting, though ministers are expected to convene this week.
Even if there is a lockdown, the aim is to allow the education system to remain open, as was discussed by the Knesset on Tuesday.
In recent weeks, the virus has been most dominant among the Arab sector, where until recently around 46% of new cases were from within that community. However, Alroy-Preis reported Tuesday that there has been a shift. Presently, some 50% of infection is within the general Jewish community, 41% among the Arab sector and only 9% among the ultra-Orthodox.
Nonetheless, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Tuesday that a “Green Mountain” operation has been approved and will operate for three days in several Arab towns, including Ayn Kiniya, Bukata, Masada and Majd al-Shams. Hundreds of Home Front Command soldiers, together with members of the health system, will be deployed in these authorities to carry out around 15,000 tests and epidemiological investigations.
The defense minister also instructed that enforcement be increased to stop the entry of Israeli civilians into the Palestinian territories, especially on the weekends.
Moreover, infection rates have also been climbing from citizens returning from abroad and failing to quarantine. Less than one-third of Israeli travelers isolate as required, Alroy-Preis said.
The Health Ministry is now weighing the option of either requiring returnees to be tested at the airport and then a few days later or to mandate their quarantine in a state-run coronavirus hotel where they can be monitored.
At the same time, the Health Ministry is considering labelling the United Arab Emirates a red country, as the number of cases there climbs. Recall, Israeli airlines are preparing this week to launch direct flight to the UAE.


Tags Benny Gantz arab sector Health Ministry Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by