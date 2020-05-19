The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus crisis turned Israelis, Palestinians to faith in God

Some 34% of Jews and 49% of Palestinians said their faith increased as a result of coronavirus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 19, 2020 16:51
Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 24, 2020 (photo credit: MOHAMD ALNBARE/MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 24, 2020
(photo credit: MOHAMD ALNBARE/MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Palestinians and Israelis have more faith in God as a result of the coronavirus crisis, a new study by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and Keevoon Global Research revealed.
The survey measured the attitudes of Israelis, Palestinians, Germans, Americans, Brits, Italian and Poles about the novel coronavirus, known officially as SARS-CoV-2. Around 500 people from each country were polled between April 28 and May 9, with an average margin of error of +/- 4.33%.
Some 34% of Jews and 49% of Palestinians said their faith increased as a result of coronavirus. Some 39% of Americans said their faith in God increased, as well.
In contrast, only 19% of Germans, 22% of Poles, 22% of Italians and 18% of Brits felt similarly.
When asked what they wished for, many Israelis, Palestinians and Americans responded that they hoped the disease would lead “everyone to know God and who is in control.” Similarly, when asked what COVID-19 means to them, several people said that “God is trying to tell me something.”
American-Israeli pollster and communications professional Mitchell Barak, who heads Keevoon, said there was no formal explanation for this increase in faith, but he surmised that it could have had to do with the time of year. Jews experienced coronavirus during the Purim and Passover holidays, both which center around miracles.
Muslims were impacted by coronavirus during the month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
Israelis were found to be the most optimistic about their future after corona: 71% said they were optimistic, versus 58% of Palestinians, 57% of Germans, 65% of Poles, 55% of Italians, 57% of British and 59% of Americans. The country with the most pessimistic people was Italy at 35%.
In all countries, more people felt it is unlikely they will contract the virus versus likely, and that if they did get sick then they would receive needed care. The only country in which people felt less confident about receiving needed care was Poland, where 45% said they were confident and 47% said they were not.
Despite this optimism, some 28% of Israelis and 41% of Palestinians said that they think the worst is yet to come. In America that number is 51% and in Poland 59%.
On the question of optimism, Israeli men were more likely than women to be optimistic by 13%. Similarly, on the question of confidence in receiving care, 75% of men versus 56% of women said they were confident – a difference of 19%.
Barak said that here, too, there was not a clear explanation.
Moreover, the only people who thought that their state or authority was prepared for the outbreak were in Israel (55% prepared vs. 41% unprepared) and the Palestinian Authority (54% vs. 40%). In all other countries, the majority of people said they were unprepared.
Despite the high number of cases of coronavirus and the large number of people who died from COVID-19, only around one-third of respondents in each country said they know someone personally who was diagnosed with coronavirus.
The country whose citizens were most likely to know someone was Italy (38%).
So far, there have been 226,000 confirmed cases in Italy and more than 32,000 people have died.
In Israel, Arabs were more likely than Jews to know someone (33% vs. 48%), and members of the ultra-Orthodox community were more likely, as well. Some 56% of ultra-Orthodox Israelis said they knew someone personally, versus 37% of religious, 30% of traditional and 34% of secular Jews.
The ultra-Orthodox community was the hardest hit in Israel, especially in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit and Elad.
At the same time, in nearly every country, the majority (between 55% and 67%) of people expressed that their leaders handled the coronavirus outbreak and crisis well. The only exceptions were in America (45%) and Poland (41%).
The results align with other polls taken in the United States. A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published in late April showed that only 23% of Americans have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public and another 21% trust him a moderate amount.


Tags Palestinians religion Israelis prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Duma lesson By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by