Coronavirus czar: We'll discuss loosening mask requirements after holiday

"We will discuss this after the holiday. I believe that the time has come to relax [mask guidelines] as well. I hope that the instruction will be given in the coming weeks, immediately after Passover," said Ash to 103FM.

Ash told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Monday as well that the masks are "much less significant" in open spaces, but that groups and those indoors would still be required to wear masks even if some mask guidelines are lifted.

As of Monday, mask guidelines in Israel are still unchanged, meaning Israeli citizens must still wear masks covering the nose and mouth both indoors and outside, even in groups of fully vaccinated people.

Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public.

The CDC added that fully vaccinated people could also meet in small groups with unvaccinated individuals deemed at low-risk for severe COVID-19 from one other household without masks.

The agency said fully vaccinated people should continue to follow many precautions such as avoiding big in-person gatherings, wearing masks when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households or wearing masks when with people at risk for severe COVID-19.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Reuters contributed to this report.