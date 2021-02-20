The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv marathon turns digital due to coronavirus restrictions

Runners from several more countries, such as the UAE, the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Netherlands, Brazil, and Italy, are now able to participate in the event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 01:07
Tel Aviv Marathon 2020 (photo credit: KAPAIM ACTIVE)
Tel Aviv Marathon 2020
(photo credit: KAPAIM ACTIVE)
The Tel Aviv "Samsung" marathon for 2021 is being held digitally this year, due to restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 20,000 participants from 33 different countries are participating in the event this year, something made possible with the new digital format.
Runners from several more countries, such as the UAE, the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Netherlands, Brazil and Italy, are now able to participate in the event.
The Marathon is organized under the slogan "All Running Together Separately" emphasizing its digital nature necessitated by the coronavirus restrictions. This new format, however, allows for each of the constants to run in a local course given to them by a dedicated smartphone app.
The app is required to be able to participate in the race, and will include race participation instructions, a starting ceremony, monitoring of race progress and send encouraging messages and different playlist options. The app will also enable viewing and sharing of photos captured along race routes, and upon finishing the race, participants will also receive a personalized certificate via the app.
Participants can also compete for Tourism Ministry sponsored flight tickets to Tel Aviv for 2022's marathon. The challenge, called "Feet Abroad, Heart In Tel Aviv", allows runners to send in photos and videos of themselves running through their hometown on the day of the race while wearing their marathon shirt, giving them a chance to win these flight tickets.
Even during this challenging year, I am happy that you have not given up on running. In the Nonstop City, even the marathon does not stop," said Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo.
"This year too, we have proved that everything is possible, and we have not given up," Ronen Salem, VP Marketing, Samsung Israel. "Samsung enables everyone to maintain the new normal lifestyle. During the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon 2021, we are all running, everyone separately, but as together as possible."
The event is an initiative of Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and produced by Kapaim. The event offers a choice between a marathon (42.2 km.), half-marathon (21.1 km.), 10 km. and 5 km. The race began on February 19 at 6 a.m. (IST) and the app will enable participation until February 25 at 9 p.m. (IST).



Tags Tel Aviv marathon running
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by