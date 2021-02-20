Tel Aviv marathon turns digital due to coronavirus restrictions

The Tel Aviv "Samsung" marathon for 2021 is being held digitally this year, due to restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.More than 20,000 participants from 33 different countries are participating in the event this year, something made possible with the new digital format. Runners from several more countries, such as the UAE, the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Netherlands, Brazil and Italy, are now able to participate in the event.The Marathon is organized under the slogan "All Running Together Separately" emphasizing its digital nature necessitated by the coronavirus restrictions. This new format, however, allows for each of the constants to run in a local course given to them by a dedicated smartphone app.The app is required to be able to participate in the race, and will include race participation instructions, a starting ceremony, monitoring of race progress and send encouraging messages and different playlist options. The app will also enable viewing and sharing of photos captured along race routes, and upon finishing the race, participants will also receive a personalized certificate via the app. Participants can also compete for Tourism Ministry sponsored flight tickets to Tel Aviv for 2022's marathon. The challenge, called "Feet Abroad, Heart In Tel Aviv", allows runners to send in photos and videos of themselves running through their hometown on the day of the race while wearing their marathon shirt, giving them a chance to win these flight tickets.Even during this challenging year, I am happy that you have not given up on running. In the Nonstop City, even the marathon does not stop," said Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"This year too, we have proved that everything is possible, and we have not given up," Ronen Salem, VP Marketing, Samsung Israel. "Samsung enables everyone to maintain the new normal lifestyle. During the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon 2021, we are all running, everyone separately, but as together as possible."The event is an initiative of Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and produced by Kapaim. The event offers a choice between a marathon (42.2 km.), half-marathon (21.1 km.), 10 km. and 5 km. The race began on February 19 at 6 a.m. (IST) and the app will enable participation until February 25 at 9 p.m. (IST).