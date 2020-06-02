The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus hackathon envisions solutions for a new way of living

SCE students participated in a hackathon on returning to a new normal: How to press the elevator buttons without risking coronavirus?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 2, 2020 20:51
Ely Ben Simon (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ely Ben Simon
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus that entered our lives three months ago  abruptly changed our daily habits and lifestyles, and those of billions of people around the globe. This is exactly where a new initiative of the Shamoon College of Engineering (SCE) and the technological incubator InNegev located in Idan Hanegev Industrial Park comes in - The virtual hackathon was designed to generate solutions for the new habits we will have to adopt in order to adjust to the new reality. 
Anyone standing next to an elevator will certainly be surprised to see the number of creative methods people use to avoid touching the elevator buttons with their fingers: they use the edge of a key, wrap their finger in a tissue, poke the button with their elbow, or even use their mobile phone to press the buttons. 
These methods are no longer needed. A team of SCE students who participated in a hackathon on Shavuot eve, surprised everyone with an original idea. The students proposed a device concealed in the elevator ceiling that automatically disinfects the elevator button pad after every use, allowing the next person to press the buttons without risk of infection.
This was only one of the innovations devised during the hackathon by the 134 students from the college’s various engineering departments who are enrolled in a course on entrepreneurship. According to the head of the Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at SCE, Dr. Netta Kalay, the students presented their ideas to the panel of investors and judges and proved the feasibility of their ideas using realistic simulations. The judging panel was made up of SCE researchers, senior managers and officers of InNegev, and representatives of factories and industries located in southern Israel including Sodastream, Netafim, and others.
Among the top-rated ideas were a 3D printer that creates precise, high quality nail stickers out of pictures, as a substitute for a visit to a gel nail polish salon, allowing people looking for a professional nail treatment to maintain social distancing. Other students presented a voice tracker that can be placed in large public spaces to monitor large gatherings of people and crowds by identifying a dramatic increase in sound levels. The system also sends an alert to a monitoring service. Other students produced an automatic foot-operated disinfecting device for toilets that sprays disinfectant and allows the safe use of the toilet seat.   
Although it was not shortlisted by the judges, another idea that attracted the judges’ curiosity was a face mask made of cannabis plant leftovers (after an industrial process) that are typically sent to a certified waste center such as Naot Hovav. According to the students, the mask is made of antibacterial material and is reusable. 

Eyal Ginzberg, CEO of InNegev (Courtesy)Eyal Ginzberg, CEO of InNegev (Courtesy)
 
Eyal Ginzberg, CEO of InNegev, the incubator that sponsored the hackathon, stated that the incubator’s aim is to identify technological innovations designed by inventors and aid their development in order to contribute to industrial activity in southern Israel. The incubator helps local industrialists to improve their manufacturing methods and means using innovative technologies and useful, creative ideas. 
According to Amir Zah, Business Development Manager of the incubator, the hackathon followed a call published by InNegev to encourage entrepreneurs and technological innovation and to generate ideas and products that will lead to desired business operations that benefit society and the industrial sector in the south. 
The judges who assessed the numerous ideas presented by the students included Ely Ben Simon, member of the executive board of Netafim and Chair of the boad of InNegev; Orit Almog of Sodastream, Koby Lieberman of Lamed Holdings, Eyal Ginzberg and Dror Green of InNegev, and Asaf Yerushalmi of Netafim. Representing the college on the judges panel were Dr. Netta Kalay, head of the Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and faculty members and entrepreneurs Dr. Oren Dayan, Shimon Gadlevsky, Amos Redlich, and Omri Yalovksy. 


Tags Negev Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN
Shmuley Boteach A prayer for my late father: Eulogy for Yoav Botach By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by