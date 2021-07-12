The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Horowitz, Gantz visit airport, cabinet to meet Tuesday

The new testing station has been built in a tent right outside the airport by the Defense Ministry in cooperation with the Health and Transportation ministries.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 12, 2021 14:50
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at Ben-Gurion Airport COVID testing site (photo credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at Ben-Gurion Airport COVID testing site
(photo credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the new coronavirus testing complex at Ben-Gurion on Monday as they vowed to solve the problems that have turned the airport into the country’s major weak point in the fight against COVID.
“Our ability to keep the gates of the country open and monitored, together with the citizens' adherence to regulations, will allow the State of Israel to defend itself against the main source from where mutations can enter,” said Gantz.
All inbound passengers entering Israel are required to undergo a PCR test before leaving the airport. In the past this has created situation of overcrowding and even the necessity to send people home without getting tested in one instance.
The new testing station has been built in a tent right outside the airport by the Defense Ministry in cooperation with the Health and Transportation ministries.
“We have doubled the number of testing stations and there are no more long lines and crowding,” Horowitz said. “This tent set up by the Defense Ministry and Minister Ganz will provide an answer to the expected flight load in the coming months.”
Horowitz also highlighted that some problematic loopholes connected to the airport have been closed: fines have been introduced for those who flight to countries under travel ban without permission, and all inbound passengers are required to isolate until they receive the results of their test, which are supposed to arrive within a day.
“Monitoring entrances and exits from Israel is critical,” Horowitz also said. “This is what will allow us to maintain a normal life within Israel. That is why we place great emphasis on Ben Gurion Airport.”
On Sunday, Israel registered some 423 cases, marking a decrease compared from the weekdays last week, but with a lower number of tests processed – around 60,000 as opposed to more than 70,000 – as it often happens on Sundays, which are still influenced by the effect of the weekend.
While the number of daily cases is much higher than about a month ago, when only 10-20 new virus carriers were identified every day, the increase in serious morbidity has been very limited.
As of Monday, some 47 patients were in serious conditions. In April, with a similar number of active cases – around 4,000 – there were over 200 such patients.
At the same time, another two people succumbed to the virus on Sunday, bringing the death toll in July to seven. While the figure is almost as high as the one from the whole month of June, when eight people died of COVID, the situation still remains very different from the peak of the pandemic in the winter, when dozens of new victims were registered every day.
A likely explanation for the limited increase in serious symptoms and deaths is the fact that about 40% of the current individuals infected are schoolchildren, and almost half are vaccinated.
Both groups are unlikely to develop a severe form of COVID, even though it might occur in rare cases, which explains why over 50% of the current serious patients were fully inoculated.
After Israel secured a new shipment of Pfizer vaccine for the beginning of August, the healthcare providers have again started to administer first doses again. About three weeks have to elapse between the two shots of the vaccine and since the current supply Israel possesses is due to expire at the end of July, the campaign was set to come to a halt, as it testified by the low number of injections given on Sunday – about 4,000, as opposed to around 20,000 in previous weekdays.
The coronavirus cabinet is scheduled to meet on Tuesday night to discuss new measures to contain the new outbreak.
According to Israeli media, among the proposals that the ministers are set to consider is reintroduction of an abridged version of the green pass system. Until last month, the green pass was granted to fully vaccinated and recovered individuals or children too young to get jabbed who had undergone a PCR test in the previous 72 hours, in order to have access to specific venues and activities.
In addition, the authorities are exploring the option of requiring participants to large gatherings to undergo a rapid test – or antigen test. This form of test is very common in Europe, but Israel so far has only done a limited use of it for specific events, therefore such a measure would present several logistical challenges.  


