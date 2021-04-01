Coronavirus in Israel: Health Min. considering disbanding school capsules

Under the new plan, capsules would be disbanded for third graders.

Infection rates will be closely monitored, and if they don't rise, capsules in other grades will be disbanded.

If it proves successful, the Health Ministry will allow more students in 11th-12th to return to their classrooms.

Currently, a 90% vaccination rate is required to hold in-person classes for those grades, the report continued.

N12 noted that the Health Ministry has estimated that it will do away with capsules for middle-schoolers last, after capsules in both elementary and high-schools are gone.

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that 489 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, out of nearly 38,000 tested, marking a 1.3% positivity rate.

There are currently 7,334 active patients, of whom 402 are considered serious.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The death toll stood at 6,201, after 11 people died on Tuesday.

Some 5.24 million Israelis have received their first shot, of whom 87% are above the age of 50, and 4.78 million have received two shots.



In addition, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shipment – numbering at 180,000 – will arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to an exclusive report by N12. In addition, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shipment – numbering at 180,000 – will arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to an exclusive report by N12.