Coronavirus: Israel readies for first steps toward exiting lockdown

The country is preparing to take its first steps toward exiting the nationwide lockdown as early as this week. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday and a spokesperson for the Health Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that some restrictions could be lifted as early as Wednesday. Although he said it is likely that nothing will change until Sunday, October 18. The holiday of Simchat Torah ended with Israel Police handing out 7,523 tickets to people who violated coronavirus restrictions. These tickets were administered between noon Friday and noon on Saturday, police said. Most of them were to people who left their homes for a prohibited purpose (5,477). Others were for not wearing a mask (1,486), breaking isolation (95), gathering in a prohibited place (298) and violating various business rules (64).In one incident, police located a coronavirus patient who was praying in a synagogue in Moshav Ahidud, as well as 15 other worshippers who were gathering inside against regulations. The police fined the sick patient NIS 5,000.Also, police nabbed a confirmed coronavirus patient at a checkpoint at the entrance to Tel Aviv. When the patient and other passengers who were with him were asked what they were doing, they told officers they had come to walk around the city. They were fined and sent home. Police also stepped up enforcement Saturday night as thousands of people protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and haredim were expected to take part in large gatherings in a final celebration of Simchat Torah. "In these complex days, I call on the entire public to take responsibility, to respect the law, to avoid violence and violations, so that together we can get through this difficult period and stop the spread of the virus as soon as possible," Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen said in a statement Saturday night. The number of people becoming infected with the virus does seem to be dropping in all sectors, according to reports by the Health Ministry. On Saturday night, the ministry reported that some 2,925 people were diagnosed with coronavirus the day before - 7.8% of the 37,308 people screened.Some 845 patients were in serious condition Saturday night, including 232 who were intubated.The death toll rose to 1,914 - 12 people died between midnight and press time on Saturday.Among the people who died, was a police officer from the Tel Aviv district, Channel 12 reported. The officer contracted the virus on the job. He was later hospitalized and intubated at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, where he eventually succumbed to the disease. If the infection rate drops to 2,000 new patients per day and a reproduction rate (R) of .08 or lower, the government is expected to approve the beginning of an exit strategy. Gamzu and the Health Ministry have proposed a nine-stage exit plan that would take four months to complete. Over the weekend, Gamzu told Channel 12 that there is a decline in morbidity and that the country could see a first stage of reduced restrictions as early as this week. “I am definitely in favor of reducing restrictions,” Gamzu told the news station. “We think there will be some specific areas in which the lockdown will have to continue” in its current format.In fact, he said there could be 10 to 15 red cities or neighborhoods that would not open up with the rest of the country. Right now, there are still 14 cities who meet Gamzu’s red zone criteria, which was laid out in September as part of his traffic light program. The cities that qualify now are Ashdod, Bnei Brak, Elad, Hadera, Lod, Modiin Illit, Netanya, Netivot, Ramla, Rehasim, Rehovot, and some neighborhoods of Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem. Of course, as the infection rate drops, those cities could change. Also, on Thursday, the country’s head of Public Health, Sharon Alroy-Preis, said that in the first stages the whole country would be viewed as a red zone regardless of specific infection rates in various cities. Gamzu said in interviews that the education systems would not operate in red areas. Some of the ministers have pushed back about how long the exit plan is expected to take, especially that children in grades five through 12 would not be back in their classrooms until sometime in January if all goes as planned. It is possible that some stages could be combined, but those decisions would likely only be made at a later time.If the country does begin to open, the first stage includes opening preschools, allowing non-customer facing businesses to operate in full, resuming flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport and getting rid of the 1,000-kilometer limit on travel from home.This stage would also probably allow protests to resume in their previous form, families to meet, beaches to open and restaurants to serve takeaway.Two weeks are expected between every stage of the exit strategy. Grades one through four open in stage two, as well as synagogues. Grades five through 12 are supposed to open up in stage seven, which would likely be around January 10.Education Minister Yoav Gallant said he plans to push to change this outline, bringing with him to the meeting on Tuesday statistics that show that in non-haredi schools the infection rate is low. According to numbers he prepared last week in conjunction with the Health Ministry, out of 510 schools, only 138 general or non-Jewish schools had infection. Some 372 haredi schools had sick students. Finally, Gamzu visited Julis, a Druze village and local council in the Northern District of Israel, on Saturday and addressed the importance of allowing local authorities to lead in the battle against coronavirus.“Authorities need to receive budget, resources, authority, help and understanding,” Gamzu said. “One of the most important things is to make the government understand that local authorities can manage their coronavirus response.”Last week, some 200 mayors participated in the online meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the National Security Council and the public security minister. During that meeting, it was decided that Haim Bibas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, will attend coronavirus cabinet meetings.Gamzu’s traffic light program heavily relies on the work of municipalities. Gamzu was hosted in Julis by Shaykh Mowafaq Tarīf, who reviewed the steps the community has taken to stop gatherings, such as large weddings and local annual celebrations, to help reduce infection. He said he had instructed that events do not take place in people’s homes but rather in event halls and according to Health Ministry regulations.At the end of the visit, Gamzu stressed the importance of being screened for coronavirus and called on the Druze leaders to encourage community members to get tested.