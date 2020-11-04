Coronavirus testing centers installed in Ben-Gurion Airport

Long awaited rapid coronavirus testing centers were set up at Ben-Gurion Airport and will be operational as of November 9, providing the Health Ministry approval has been received by then, Globes reported. Haifa's Rambam Medical Center won the Israel Airports Authority tender for the testing centers in July, and will operate the stations in cooperation with the coronavirus testing center Omega. The installation of the Check2Fly testing stations, located at Ben-Gurion's terminal 3, is set to have a major impact for both travelling Israelis and government plans to gradually allow non-Israelis to return to the country. Omega has already reached out to travel agents for the purpose of creating coronavirus test and travel packages. Available 24/7, the stations will reduce the cost for Israelis travelling to countries requiring coronavirus test results in English charging NIS 45 for a test with 14 hour results and NIS 135 for a test with four hour results. Travelers who receive negative coronavirus test results will be given a "medical passport" in English prior to their flight, according to Globes. The test results will be taken from the Check2Fly stations to a laboratory on site. The testing stations will also allow incoming businessmen from high infection, or "red countries" to enter Israel, according to Globes.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Ben-Gurion has been closed to non-Israeli citizens since the start of the coronavirus crisis, most recently however, the Economy Ministry announced the approval of businessmen travelling from red states to enter the country with the presentation of a negative test.