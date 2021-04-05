Coronavirus update: UAE allows Israelis to enter without quarantine

This comes after Georgia opened their airport to El Al as well, earlier this week.

The other countries that can currently enter the UAE without quarantine are: Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Greenland (part of Denmark), Hong Kong Iceland, Israel, Mauritius, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Korea.

The decision to allow Israelis to enter these countries is due to Israel's high vaccination rates and decreasing coronavirus infections.

More updates on airline openings and countries' green lists to follow.

