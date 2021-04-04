El-Al opens direct flights from Israel to Georgia

El-Al has officially opened up flights for Israelis to Georgia, beginning on April 11. The flights will travel directly from Tel Aviv to Tbilisi and will cost $198.Departure flights will leave Tel Aviv on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, while return flights will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Anyone traveling to Georgia must undergo a coronavirus test 72 hours before their flight and fill out the Ministry of Health's exit and entry health forms.Israelis who have been vaccinated may enter Georgia with an English certificate proving their vaccination, since the country accepts Israel's green passport. Non-vaccinated Israelis can still enter the country, but must take undergo on their third day in Georgia.Other destinations approved by the El-Al airline include: New York (JFK and EWR), Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, London, Seychelles, Dubai, Brussels, Kiev, Moscow, Berlin, Frankfurt, Athens, and Larnaca.El-Al's tickets flexible and can be exchanged for those who cannot make their flight.
