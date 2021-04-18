The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus vaccine has no impact on fertility, Israeli study shows

A team from the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center compared ovarian follicle function in women who were vaccinated, who recovered from the virus and women who did not.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 18, 2021 18:10
Pregnant woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in the US (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER/FILE PHOTO)
Pregnant woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in the US
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER/FILE PHOTO)
The vaccine against the coronavirus, as well as the disease itself, does not alter female fertility, a recent study by a team from Hadassah-University Medical Center has shown.
The study, which researchers describe as the first of its kind, is currently in the process of peer-review and has been published on medRxiv, an online publication that features unpublished manuscripts in the clinical field.
Thirty-two women participated in the study, according to Dr. Anat Hershko, director of the IVF Unit at Hadassah Hospital’s Mount Scopus campus.
“About half of the study group did not turn to us because of personal infertility problems, but rather because they wanted to freeze their eggs or because their partner presents some male infertility issues,” said Hershko.
The participants were divided into three groups: those vaccinated, those who had recovered from the disease, and those who did not have any exposure to the virus.
The physicians studied the follicular fluid, which is aspired together with eggs over the course of the treatments the women needed to undergo.
“The fluid that we aspirate along with the egg is not required for the fertilization process,” said Hershko. “The egg comes out with some surrounding cells and a lot of fluid. This liquid is a very good source to study the environment of the egg, as it can be analyzed at the hormonal level and checked for certain proteins that according to medical literature are good indicators for the quality of the egg. So this is what we did.”
The researchers did not see any alteration of the fluids in women who were exposed to COVID-19.
“We were very happy to find that the vaccine did not harm in any way the performance of the follicle,” said Hershko. “In addition, we were able to track the antibodies against the virus. Every patient who had antibodies in the blood presented antibodies also in the fluid, which is important because this way we know that the ovarian environment is protected from the disease.”
Hershko was at a loss to explain why so many people are afraid that the coronavirus vaccine might negatively impact women’s fertility.
“I do not see any biological reason why people should be scared of it,” she said. “Perhaps in such a stressful era, people have fears related to one of the most existential parts of human life.”
Hershko said the preliminary study was conducted on a small sample, “however I’m very happy to be able to present these findings to my patients who come to me with these concerns. Before, they had their opinion and I had mine, but now, I can reassure them with real-world data.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by