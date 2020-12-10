Coronavirus vaccines: Which Israelis will be jabbed first?

“From a health point of view, our priority is quite simple and it is similar to most of the world,” said Dr. Boaz Lev, ombudsman for medical professions for the ministry.

Priority will first be given to the country’s 250,000 medical professionals. Next, 350,000 elderly citizens living in the country’s geriatric institutions and other senior citizens.

“We need to set an age limit. We think the limit will be 50 or 60, according to the number of vaccines we will receive,” Lev said.

Next in line will be people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19, such as people with diabetes or those who have undergone organ transplants.

After that, people who are being treated in the country’s mental hospitals – around 200,000 people.

Then the IDF, and finally the rest of the population.

“It should be remembered that we want to see the flow and utilization of these vaccines, so there is a possibility that we will open the vaccine system at the beginning to more extensive groups of people, while still adhering to the groups I mentioned,” Lev added.

There are those, however, who will not be allowed to take the vaccine at first. This includes pregnant women and children under the age of 16, about which there is no data regarding the safety of the vaccine.

Lev said that breastfeeding women could be inoculated.

In addition, people who have a history of suffering allergic reactions from other vaccines should also not yet take the coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Ministry director-general said that the vaccines will be available only after they have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which was meeting at press time, and the Health Ministry.

“We are reducing bureaucracy,” he said, “but we will not compromise on the safety of the vaccine.”

He said that he hoped that toward the end of the month Israel could start vaccinating the citizens of Israel.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that vaccination would likely begin on December 27.

Levy stressed the safety of the vaccine and said that he, like the prime minister, would be among the first to receive a jab.

On Thursday, Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the Teva SLE Logistic Center where the vaccines will be stored and met with the heads of the Health Funds, who are expected to manage the distribution and administration of the vaccines.

“We see with our own eyes how the program works wonderfully,” Edelstein said from the Teva center. “From the planes straight to the giant freezers here.”

He said his fear was that “fake news” would deter people from being vaccinated.

“In the coming days, I will discuss the challenge with the prime minister to find an answer to this,” he said.

Tens of thousands of more vaccines arrived in the country on Thursday and more are expected in the coming weeks. The CEO of Teva SLE Logistics said Thursday that some 4 million Pfizer vaccines and another 3 million Moderna vaccines were expected to be at his center by January 1.

“Our intention, of course, is to reach the opening of the economy as quickly as possible and get life back on track,” Netanyahu said during his visit to Teva. “I tell you in advance that this will also require your cooperation so that we can do so at minimal cost… With your help and that of the Almighty, we will succeed.”

