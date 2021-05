‘Coronavirus, war in Gaza could lead to housing crisis’

No foreign workers are being granted entry to Israel, and Palestinian laborers are not coming to work, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the security situation, he said Sunday in a press release.

This is the industry’s biggest crisis in the last decade, with companies facing a critical delay in the construction of thousands of housing units, Nitzan said.

The government must immediately approve bringing in 30,000 foreign workers to prevent the collapse of the construction industry and a rise in housing prices, according to Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the foreign workers’ employers union in the construction industry at the Chamber of Commerce.