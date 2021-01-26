Court: No postponing PM trial to wait for Case 4000 entities' decision

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday rejected a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone his trial until Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit decides the fates of the entities connected with Case 4000 the Bezeq-Walla Affair.

Netanyahu's lawyers had hoped that open decisions about whether Yediot Ahronot and Walla will be part of the Case 4000 Jerusalem trial could be used to delay the calling of witnesses.

Already in December, Mandelblit decided on indictments regarding those entities in a separate case moving forward in the Tel Aviv District Court.

The final pretrial hearing in the prime minister's trial has been postponed multiple times from December to January to February 8.

That hearing is supposed to determine when witnesses will be called, originally scheduled for February.

