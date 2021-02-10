COVID-19: Schools open Thursday, here’s what you need to know

Here is what parents and students can expect:

> Kindergartens will be open six days a week for regular hours

> Aftercare for kindergartners will be open five days a week with set staff and set groups, with up to 28 children in each group.

> First and second grades will learn five days a week for five hours each day.

> In the first and second grade, teachers can move between three set groups at most.

> Aftercare for first and second grades will operate five days a week in set groups with set staff.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

> Third and fourth grades will learn in set groups of up to 20 students each for five days a week for five hours each day.

> In the third and fourth grade, teachers can move between four set groups at most.

> Fifth through 12th grades will continue to learn online.

> In kindergartens, elementary schools and middle and high schools, groups of up to nine students and one teacher can meet in open spaces, including students in schools and grades that aren't opening physical classrooms this week.

> Matriculation exams and practice tests and seminars will take place according to the Education Ministry's test plan.