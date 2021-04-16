The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID-19 vaccine can cause false positive on mammogram

Other vaccines, such as the shingles vaccine, pneumonia vaccine or the diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (D-TaP) vaccine, can cause the false positive as well.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2021 07:49
A radiologist examines breast X-rays after a cancer prevention medical check-up at the Ambroise Pare hospital in Marseille (photo credit: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER / REUTERS)
A radiologist examines breast X-rays after a cancer prevention medical check-up at the Ambroise Pare hospital in Marseille
(photo credit: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER / REUTERS)
A COVID-19 vaccine could cause a false positive on a mammogram test, as it can cause lymph nodes to temporarily enlarge, according to an article by John Hopkins Medicine.
The vaccine, like other inoculations, can cause the temporary lymph node enlargement, which can make a mammogram seem abnormal, even if there's no cancer.
"Lymph nodes under the arm where a person has gotten a vaccine can become enlarged as part of the normal immune response to the vaccine," explained Dr. Lisa Mullen, a radiologist, in the article.
The enlargement can occur after the first or the second dose, but should only last a few weeks after the second dose.
Other vaccines, such as the shingles vaccine, pneumonia vaccine or the diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (D-TaP) vaccine, can cause the lymph nodes to temporarily enlarge as well.
If a mammogram shows abnormally large lymph nodes without an obvious explanation for the change, patients may be called back for further imaging. While Muller stressed that it's better to be safe than sorry, she acknowledged that being called-back can cause anxiety, confusion and inconvenience.
After the follow-up imaging, patients also receive an ultrasound of the underarm, provide medical history and measure the lymph nodes and must return for another ultrasound in three months to make sure the nodes shrink back.
“Abnormal-appearing lymph nodes on a mammogram can set off a chain of testing that is expensive and anxiety-producing," said Muller.
Guidelines set by the Society of Breast Imaging advise patients without symptoms to schedule their mammogram before their first dose of the vaccine or four to six weeks after the second dose.
Muller stressed that patients coming in for symptoms such as breast pain, a breast lump, nipple discharge or a doctor referral for a mammogram should get tested without waiting.
“We’re doing our best to educate patients and avoid unnecessary recalls, tests and anxiety. We want patients to rest assured that a temporary enlargement of the lymph nodes after the COVID-19 vaccine just means the immune system is doing its job," said Muller in the article.


Tags cancer breast cancer Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by