The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID: Daily shots up by 500% but not enough as cases rise - Bennett

The State of Israel is in a race against time. Although we have enough vaccines for everyone but they will expire at the end of July.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 29, 2021 12:14
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visiting a vaccination center in Holon, June 29, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visiting a vaccination center in Holon, June 29, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel registered another increase in daily cases on Monday, when some 283 people were identified as coronavirus carriers, according to a Tuesday update by the Health Ministry.
However, almost two weeks after the first outbreaks began, the country has not registered any rise in hospitalization or serious morbidity, while the number of shots administered per day has surged by 500% “but still not enough,” as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said while visiting a vaccination center in Holon.
“Yesterday we broke a record of several months - 18,000 Israelis were vaccinated,” he said at the Maccabi Health Service Clinic. “This marks 500% increase within a few days, thanks to the great response of the youth and the public to the national call to get vaccinated. The State of Israel is in a race against time. Although we have enough vaccines for everyone but they will expire at the end of July. Therefore, we have about 10 days to give the first vaccination.”
Bennett reiterated that in order to meet the target, Israel should reach the goal of 30,000 shots administered every day.
Israel currently has some 1,500 active cases, up from less than 200 at the beginning of the month.
The 283 cases identified on Monday mark the highest number since April. At the same time, only 45 people were hospitalized, 21 of whom in serious conditions, figures that are similar to the ones the country registered before the outbreaks began. Moreover, only seven people succumbed to the virus in June – the lowest monthly tool since the beginning of the pandemic.
At the peak of the pandemic in January, thousands of new cases and dozens of new victims were identified every day, and some 1,200 patients were in serious conditions.


Tags Naftali Bennett Vaccinations Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by