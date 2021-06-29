COVID: Daily shots up by 500% but not enough as cases rise - Bennett

However, almost two weeks after the first outbreaks began, the country has Israel registered another increase in daily cases on Monday, when some 283 people were identified as coronavirus carriers, according to a Tuesday update by the Health Ministry.However, almost two weeks after the first outbreaks began, the country has not registered any rise in hospitalization or serious morbidity, while the number of shots administered per day has surged by 500% “but still not enough,” as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said while visiting a vaccination center in Holon.

“Yesterday we broke a record of several months - 18,000 Israelis were vaccinated,” he said at the Maccabi Health Service Clinic. “This marks 500% increase within a few days, thanks to the great response of the youth and the public to the national call to get vaccinated. The State of Israel is in a race against time. Although we have enough vaccines for everyone but they will expire at the end of July. Therefore, we have about 10 days to give the first vaccination.”

Bennett reiterated that in order to meet the target, Israel should reach the goal of 30,000 shots administered every day.

Israel currently has some 1,500 active cases, up from less than 200 at the beginning of the month.

The 283 cases identified on Monday mark the highest number since April. At the same time, only 45 people were hospitalized, 21 of whom in serious conditions, figures that are similar to the ones the country registered before the outbreaks began. Moreover, only seven people succumbed to the virus in June – the lowest monthly tool since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the peak of the pandemic in January, thousands of new cases and dozens of new victims were identified every day, and some 1,200 patients were in serious conditions.

