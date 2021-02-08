The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID led half of Israeli families to reduce savings

Not surprisingly, workers who were furloughed or fired, and households that reported a decrease in their income, were the most likely to take out loans and withdraw savings.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 09:11
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in Jerusalem amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, on January 14, 2021.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in Jerusalem amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, on January 14, 2021..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The coronavirus pandemic led almost half of all households to reduce their savings, and one-sixth of all households had to borrow money to deal with the economic impact of the crisis, according to a report by the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute.
The report also found that, while government grants provided only limited assistance in coping with the crisis, they did provide significant assistance to households with low income.
The study was based on an Internet survey of 1,501 Jewish households in Israel during mid-August.
Some 51% of all survey participants reported that they had to use extra financial resources to deal with the crisis, including reducing current savings, withdrawing money from savings, taking loans from a bank or non-bank lender, or a combination of these actions.
About 45% of all respondents reported that they reduced their savings due to the crisis, by reducing the amount they added to savings or withdrawing funds from savings. About 25% said they withdrew money from some source of savings in order to deal with the crisis, and half of the 67% that said they were saving money before the crisis started said they were now saving less.
In addition, 17% of respondents said they borrowed money to deal with the crisis. Some 10% said they took loans from a financial entity like their bank, credit card or pension fund, and 10% said they had gone into overdraft. In addition, 14% reported receiving financial help from family or friends.
Not surprisingly, workers who were furloughed or fired, and households that reported a decrease in their income, were the most likely to take out loans and withdraw savings.
Fully 76% of people said that during the survey period, they received some government assistance to deal with the corona crisis, with 21% receiving several types of government assistance. In general, the report noted, survey participants reported receiving less assistance than Finance Ministry statistics would indicate, although that phenomenon is consistent with research on government assistance programs in other countries, and is likely either due to a lack of knowledge or deliberate under-reporting for a variety of reasons.
Among the self-employed who had to reduce or close their businesses during the first closure, those who received government grants were only slightly less likely to make significant reductions to their expenditures compared to respondents who did not receive these grants (34% compared to 43%). However, among the self-employed with below-average incomes whose businesses contracted or closed, 26% of those receiving the grants had to significantly reduce expenditures, compared with 56% of those who did not receive the grants. Some 26% of low-income households said that the grant money was "very helpful."
It appears that the impact of the grants to families with children was greater than the impact of the grants to those above retirement age, with more saying that the money helped them to a significant extent.
The report concluded that policymakers should try to ensure that households have appropriate access to savings and loans, and consider more targeted government funding for families with children as well as those who do not have access to other financial resources. These efforts should be accompanied by outreach programs that educate households about proper financial management, it said.


