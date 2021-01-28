COVID lockdown violations plague ultra-Orthodox community over Tu Bishvat



הלילה בנתניה. חתונה של חצרות האדמו"רים מצאנז ותולדות אהרן (הראשון מראשי אגודת ישראל, האחרון מראשי העדה החרדית). בעקבות המצב האירוע התקיים במעמד מצומצם ללא כל החסידים, כמה מצומצם? תראו בעצמכם: pic.twitter.com/IbxdSHyO8S January 28, 2021







Three buses (not video) pulled up outside, dozens of people got out, many with suitcases (indicating they're from out of town) & entered the drive way (in the video) towards the centre. Outside Belz Hassidim world center in Kiryat Belz likely for the Tu B'shvat tish celebration.



(Video courtesy Extremist Ultra-Orthodox Protests Group) Police now appear to have arrived outside the Belz headquarters where a mass tish celebration for Tu B'Shavt with hundreds if not thousands of guests from around the country appears to be taking place. On Wednesday, the police media relations department issued a statement saying that it had warned the hassidic courts against holding tisch celebrations.

According to one source who spoke with the Post on condition of anonymity, members of the Belz community from Haifa, Jerusalem, Ashdod and Bnei Barak were traveling to Jerusalem for the event.Another source confirmed that news of the tisch had been spread by word of mouth, as it has been for several such celebrations and religious ceremonies, to avoid making the event public.A Belz representative denied that a tisch had taken place, but did not answer why busloads of hassidim had arrived at the hassidic community’s headquarters.The police said in response that "a large police force was dispatched to the Belz center because of reports that there was an illegal gathering there. After police forces entered, it became clear that there was no violation of the coronavirus regulations, and the police left. "Videos did emerge later in the evening of police officers who had arrived outside the Belz headquarters.