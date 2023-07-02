Israel Police's northern district has seized some 400 different weapons since the beginning of the year, the police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Out of the over 400 weapons seized, 279 were firearms, 162 pistols, and 117 rifles. The police also confiscated 90 grenades and 28 other explosive devices.

Over the weekend, police said that they had seized six weapons from Nahf and Kafr Kanna. This included two Carlo-style machine pistols, two pistols, two M-16 rifles, and ammunition of various calibers.

The police said that they had increased their presence in the area due to violence leading up to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. By June 25, 106 Israeli Arabs had been killed in a wave of crime and violence, according to the Abraham Initiatives. The vast majority were shot to death with illegal weapons.

Israel Police: Fight against Arab sector crime is 'top priority'

Israel Police said on Sunday that the fight against crime was their top priority. "Many forces are deployed in the field openly and covertly for the purpose of preventing and detecting crime," read the police statement. "We view incidents of violence seriously, and will continue to invest resources, forces, and tools to fight against crime for the good of the personal safety of citizens."

The scene outside a car wash in Jaffa of Nazareth, where five Arab Israelis were gunned down in a gang war on June 8. (credit: MDA/MAARIV)

Police also said on Sunday that they engaged in intense operations over the weekend against illegal weapons used by the Bedouin community in the Negev.

"Negev region Israel Police carried out proactive operations against perpetrators of crime and criminal targets," said the police, saying that there was a focus "on locating those possessing and using weapon in combat in violation of the law, the operation objectives were to prevent shooting and violent incidents, which are happening in the context of criminal violence by actors in the Arab community."

Police searched compounds near the homes of families involved in shooting incidents. An M-16 rifle and an FN pistol were seized, and three suspects were arrested.