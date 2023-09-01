Arab mother of seven murdered by sons due to her 'way of life' - report

Israel Police arrested four suspects for the murder of 41-year-old Haifa resident, Talya Khatib. Two of the suspects are her 18 and 20-year-old sons, police said Friday.

The suspects were arrested along the Seam Line after attempting to flee, as per police suspicion. The two other suspects, 27-year-old Ahmad Ibrahim, and an unnamed 16-year-old, are not related to the victim but are familiar with the family, police added.

According to initial suspicion, Khatib was murdered due to her family's disapproval of her "way of life."

Police drop victim's partner as a suspect

Police previously suspected the suspects were initially targeting the woman's partner, who was also detained for questioning on Thursday evening.

Police added he is currently not considered a suspect in the case.

Haifa's Arlozorov Street, where the murder took place, seen on January 1, 2018 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Khatib, a mother of seven, had long complained to police about incidents of domestic violence by her partner and other members of her family. According to KAN News, she had previously resided in a shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

"When we entered the apartment, we saw a woman lying lifeless on the ground with serious gun wounds. We were forced to determine her death on the scene," Magen David Adom paramedic Avi Abedi said.