IDF troops reinforcing Seam Line to prevent further attacks, escalations

The Israeli military is working to prevent future terror attacks within Israel in order to calm the situation and prevent a larger escalation of violence and perhaps an outbreak of war.

During a visit to the security fence between Israel and the West Bank on Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that while the recent wave of attacks might continue, the security establishment is working to deter future inspirational attacks carried out by Palestinians.

"The current terror wave won't end with a statement of a ceasefire like with Hamas in Gaza. We will have to be vigilant and on alert over a period of time," the IDF chief of staff said during a visit to the security fence on Friday according to a report in Yediot Aharonot.

Due to the rise in terror attacks in Israel and gunfire targeting IDF troops in the West Bank, security forces were placed on high alert. Some 1,000 soldiers in special forces training have been sent to help the Israel Police within Israel’s borders and major cities. The IDF also reinforced troops with 14 combat battalions –12 to the West Bank and two to the Gaza Division.

Hundreds of IDF troops were deployed along the Seam Line in an effort to stop tens of thousands of Palestinians who enter the country on a daily basis through breaches in the security fence.

A protester places a Palestinian flag at the Israeli barrier fence in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah (credit: REUTERS)

Among the troops who were sent to the area as reinforcements included the troops from the Homefront Command’s Kedem Battalion, part of the Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade.

While the Home Front Command usually trains for emergency scenarios, the brigade has for the past few years been taking part in operational missions in the West Bank. The forces were deployed last week along the seam line near Modiin in order to prevent Palestinians from infiltrating into Israel, deal with riots and protect civilians in the area.

“The troops understand the mission and its importance,” said Kedem Battalion commander Lt.-Col. Igal Raskin. “They are doing it professionally, hours after hours, day in day out.”

There are some 150,000 Palestinians who enter Israel legally from the West Bank and another 20,000 Gazans have received permits to come work in Israel. According to some estimates, another 30,000 cross through holes in the West Bank fence each day, mostly men who have not received permits but want to work in Israel.

The deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak was carried out by Diaa Hamarsheh, a Palestinian from the Jenin area in the northern West Bank, who crossed through the fence illegally with his car that had Israeli license plates through an agricultural crossing used by farmers. According to Yediot Aharont, Hamarsheh was able to get through the gate with the help of someone who broke the lock.

While he said that the atmosphere is “calm,” there are concerns about the condition of the fence and the holes that are found along it which might allow another potential terrorist to get into Israel and carry out another deadly attack.

“Wherever there is a hole, we are watching it. Either by troops on the ground or by observation posts who can direct troops to the spot as fast as possible [if there is an infiltration],” he said. “Even a gate is a hole in the fence at the end of the day, like a door is a hole in a wall. We know the issues and we are giving tactical answers to them.”

According to him, the whole point of reinforcing troops and there placement along the Seam Line is to allow the battalions inside the West Bank to operate at full force.

Due to the situation, Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week ordered that the defense establishment prepare a work plan to build a security barrier at key points along the Seam Line and to close the holes along the fence.

The work has been estimated to cost over NIS 2-3 billion and according to Army Radio will not come at the expense of the construction of the barrier along the Lebanese border which is considered a priority.

Army Radio reported on Monday that Kohavi approved a plan to build a concrete fence from the area of Salim in the Northern Triangle area near Umm el-Fahm to the outskirts of Jerusalem.

But with estimates that the work can take up to a year and with troops likely to remain on high alert until after the holy month of Ramadan, forces will remain along the Seam Line for at least the next several weeks in order to protect Israeli civilians.

“This is our mission and is why we are here. We are prepared for everything, here 24//7, and will do everything to prevent the next attack,” Raskin said.