The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF troops reinforcing Seam Line to prevent further attacks, escalations

Hundreds of IDF troops were deployed along the Seam Line in an effort to stop tens of thousands of Palestinians who enter the country on a daily basis through breaches in the security fence.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 15:24
A section of the controversial Israeli barrier is seen close to a Jewish settlement near Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
A section of the controversial Israeli barrier is seen close to a Jewish settlement near Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Israeli military is working to prevent future terror attacks within Israel in order to calm the situation and prevent a larger escalation of violence and perhaps an outbreak of war.

During a visit to the security fence between Israel and the West Bank on Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that while the recent wave of attacks might continue, the security establishment is working to deter future inspirational attacks carried out by Palestinians.

"The current terror wave won't end with a statement of a ceasefire like with Hamas in Gaza. We will have to be vigilant and on alert over a period of time," the IDF chief of staff said during a visit to the security fence on Friday according to a report in Yediot Aharonot.

Due to the rise in terror attacks in Israel and gunfire targeting IDF troops in the West Bank, security forces were placed on high alert. Some 1,000 soldiers in special forces training have been sent to help the Israel Police within Israel’s borders and major cities. The IDF also reinforced troops with 14 combat battalions –12 to the West Bank and two to the Gaza Division.

Hundreds of IDF troops were deployed along the Seam Line in an effort to stop tens of thousands of Palestinians who enter the country on a daily basis through breaches in the security fence.

A protester places a Palestinian flag at the Israeli barrier fence in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah (credit: REUTERS)A protester places a Palestinian flag at the Israeli barrier fence in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah (credit: REUTERS)

Among the troops who were sent to the area as reinforcements included the troops from the Homefront Command’s Kedem Battalion, part of the Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade.

While the Home Front Command usually trains for emergency scenarios, the brigade has for the past few years been taking part in operational missions in the West Bank. The forces were deployed last week along the seam line near Modiin in order to prevent Palestinians from infiltrating into Israel, deal with riots and protect civilians in the area. 

“The troops understand the mission and its importance,” said Kedem Battalion commander Lt.-Col. Igal Raskin. “They are doing it professionally, hours after hours, day in day out.”

There are some 150,000 Palestinians who enter Israel legally from the West Bank and another 20,000 Gazans have received permits to come work in Israel. According to some estimates, another 30,000 cross through holes in the West Bank fence each day, mostly men who have not received permits but want to work in Israel.

The deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak was carried out by Diaa Hamarsheh, a Palestinian from the Jenin area in the northern West Bank, who crossed through the fence illegally with his car that had Israeli license plates through an agricultural crossing used by farmers. According to Yediot Aharont, Hamarsheh was able to get through the gate with the help of someone who broke the lock.

While he said that the atmosphere is “calm,” there are concerns about the condition of the fence and the holes that are found along it which might allow another potential terrorist to get into Israel and carry out another deadly attack.

“Wherever there is a hole, we are watching it. Either by troops on the ground or by observation posts who can direct troops to the spot as fast as possible [if there is an infiltration],” he said. “Even a gate is a hole in the fence at the end of the day, like a door is a hole in a wall. We know the issues and we are giving tactical answers to them.”

According to him, the whole point of reinforcing troops and there placement along the Seam Line is to allow the battalions inside the West Bank to operate at full force. 

Due to the situation, Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week ordered that the defense establishment prepare a work plan to build a security barrier at key points along the Seam Line and to close the holes along the fence. 

The work has been estimated to cost over NIS 2-3 billion and according to Army Radio will not come at the expense of the construction of the barrier along the Lebanese border which is considered a priority.

Army Radio reported on Monday that Kohavi approved a plan to build a concrete fence from the area of Salim in the Northern Triangle area near Umm el-Fahm to the outskirts of Jerusalem.

But with estimates that the work can take up to a year and with troops likely to remain on high alert until after the holy month of Ramadan, forces will remain along the Seam Line for at least the next several weeks in order to protect Israeli civilians.

“This is our mission and is why we are here. We are prepared for everything, here 24//7, and will do everything to prevent the next attack,” Raskin said.



Tags IDF Palestinians Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by