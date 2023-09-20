A pipe bomb was detonated Wednesday morning at the entrance to a residential building in Beersheba, according to the Israel Police.

The building is home to Shimon Ifergan, an Israeli journalist and crime reporter for Channel 12.

There were no casualties, though the explosion did cause property damage, and police are currently investigating this incident. However, according to Channel 12, the explosive was a deliberate attempt to target Ifergan.

According to the outlet, 10 months ago, criminals reportedly targeted Ifergan with a stun grenade, with a regular grenade being thrown at the parking lot a week later.

Violent crime wave continues to spread through Israel

As a journalist, Ifergan covers the rising wave of death and violence in Israel, particularly due to conflicts between rival crime syndicates. According to Channel 12, these incidents were attempts by these syndicates to harm him and stop him from writing. POLICE AND MEDICAL personnel at the scene of the murder of a woman in Lod. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Israel has seen an increasing wave of crime-related violence in recent years, with 2023 seeing skyrocketing death tolls in the Arab sector.

Reports in Israeli media have claimed that criminals have made many people too afraid to run in municipal elections, with some political figures being murdered in the North.

In some communities, people reportedly cannot open a business before paying protection money to criminals.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.