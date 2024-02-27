Beit Shemesh man arrested for attempting to bribe voters, commit fraud

A Beit Shemesh resident was arrested Monday night for offering to pay to citizens to vote for a candidate, and planning to falsify and disrupt the municipal elections.

The investigation was opened yesterday by the Jerusalem District Police fraud unit, following a report on the suspect.

The suspect in question is a young man in his 20s, who offered bribes to voters through social media. According to the police, he offered a voter a NIS 200 to vote for a specific candidate, and in another case offered NIS 100 in exchange for any voter's ID card, intending to commit voter fraud and disrupt the election process.

Stopping voter fraud in the municipal elections

On Monday night, the police managed to track down and arrest the suspect, who will be brought to a court hearing on extending his detention on Tuesday.

The police are continuing their investigation.