Jerusalem resident arrested for sexual assault of minor, date-rape, drug offences

A Resident of Jerusalem is suspected of sexual assault of a minor and of providing a date-rape drug at a party near Beit Shemesh, police reported in mid-July.

Following a complaint being filed of severe sexual offenses at a party, Jerusalem District Police began an investigation of the incident, resulting in the identification and arrest of the suspected individual.

According to the police, it is believed that the suspect drove the victim home, where he provided him with a date-rape drug, and committed the alleged sexual assault before returning to the party venue.

Arrested for sexual offenses

An arrest warrant for the suspect, a resident of Jerusalem in his 40s, whose details are under a court-issued gag order to protect his identity while further investigation and legal procedures are being conducted, was issued shortly after he was arrested.

Following an investigation of the suspect’s apartment, where police found large quantities of various drugs, he was transferred to the Beit Shemesh police station for further questioning on sexual offenses.

Among the suspected offenses are sodomy of a minor, supplying drugs to a minor, and indecent acts with a minor.

The suspect's detainment was extended until August 20.