Police arrest doctor from Haifa for allegedly starting wave of forest fires in the Carmel

Nesher Police officers conducted a manhunt on Thursday for a suspect in a series of arson attacks that caused fires in several locations in the Carmel forests.

During the search, police closed roads after a report was received about a suspicious vehicle that was seen leaving the Upper Carmel.

Police officers blocked the road in the direction of his travel, arresting the driver. A search uncovered a connection between his vehicle and the arsons.

Police were shocked to discover that the suspect was a veteran doctor in Haifa.

The doctor, 60-year-old Dr. Walid Bashir, is a family doctor originally from Kabul in the Galilee and who lives in Carmel. Large fire breaks out on Mount Carmel, segments of Highway 6 are blocked, June 1st, 2020 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Extended detention

He was transferred to the police station, interrogated, and on Friday, brought to the Haifa Magistrate's Court, where Sr.-NCO Yahav Halavi requested that his detention be extended by seven days.

In an agreement between the representative of the police, Sr.-NCO Yahav Halavi, and the defense attorney Shadi Sarogi, who represents the doctor, Judge Liran Haim extended his detention by four days and ordered that the district psychiatrist examine him to determine if the observation is necessary.

Yesterday, several fire crews from Haifa, with the assistance of Nature and Parks Authority detectives and the Israel Prison Service control center at the Damon prison, spent many hours extinguishing a number of fires that developed in several areas of Carmel Park.

Captain Yuval Barak, commander of the Eshkol-Upper Carmel Fire Station, said, "High vigilance together with a quick response led to rapid control and containment of the spread and further damage. The cooperation between the various bodies proves to be a success in routine and emergency situations, and contributes to preserving nature and the environment."

The police suspect that Bashir is behind more arson attacks, including a series of attacks at several hotspots that caused fires in a park in Carmel on Sunday and possibly on previous dates as well. The investigation is still ongoing.