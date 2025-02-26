Israel Dog Unit holds special search day for Haymanot Kasau, one year after disappearance

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) held a special search for Haymanot Kasau in Safed on the anniversary of her disappearance on Tuesday, the IDU announced.

"One year after the disappearance of 9-year-old girl Haymanot Kasau, IDU volunteers conducted a special search day in the field with a slippery slope that includes impassable thickets in the Safed area."

"IDU volunteers operated with special air equipment and sniffer dogs."

"We at the IDU are dedicated to the search and support of the family. We will continue the search as long as necessary." Tesfaye Kasau, father of Haymanot, at a National Security Committee meeting exactly one year after his daughter's disappearance, February 25, 2025. (credit: Danny Shem Tov/Knesset spokesperson’s unit)

Changing Haymanot's status

The same day the search was ongoing, Haymanot's father, Tesfaye, spoke to the National Security Committee to call for her status to be changed from missing to abducted, hoping it would re-energize the search for her.

His call was supported by MKs from across the political spectrum, with MKs from the Religious Zionist Party to Yesh Atid.

MKs Rabbi Moshe Solomon, Tsega Melaku, and Pnina Tameno-Shete hinted that the lack of results in even understanding what happened was because police were not devoting the resources that would be devoted to a child of a different background.

The sentiment was outright stated by MK Naor Shiri, who said, "If it had been an Israeli girl not of Ethiopian origin, there would have been a much bigger outcry."

However, all MKs were ardent in their support for the family and the calls to increase the intensity of the searches and the need to devote more resources to finding her.

Police, however, cautioned that they had no evidence that Haymanot had been kidnapped but said they were still devoting resources to finding her, "The Northern District has not for a moment taken the incident off the agenda."