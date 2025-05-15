Police seize weapons during east Jerusalem groom party

Israel Police raided a venue where a pre-wedding party was being held on Wednesday night, and seized two pistols, an M16 rifle, and ammunition, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The police also arrested two suspects involved in the use and possession of these weapons, the statement added.

Police mobilized after hearing gunshots from the party, the statement clarified.

Upon the police entering the venue, one suspect tried to flee while throwing a pistol to the ground, according to the police report. This suspect continued fleeing on foot and was arrested after a chase, the police added.

Israel Police raid east Jerusalem wedding celebration, seizing rifles and handguns, May 14, 2025 (CREDIT: ISRAEL POLICE)

Another suspect who tried to flee was also arrested, and an M16 and ammunition were seized from his vehicle during a search, police added.

Further searches uncovered another pistol and a bullet magazine. Additionally, scans of the venue found cartridge casings that were apparently fired earlier during the event.

Illegal possession and use of firearms

The two suspects, both residents of east Jerusalem in their twenties, were arrested for illegal possession and use of firearms, and will be brought to court on Thursday, where police will request extending their detention to complete the investigation, the police statement commented.