Indictment filed against man who crossed into Gaza as a minor

The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment with the Ashkelon Juvenile Magistrate's Court against a young man who, as a minor, crossed the border into the Gaza Strip.

Months after the outbreak of the war, about 150 people gathered near the Erez crossing. At one point, the defendant crossed the buffer zone at the crossing, according to the indictment.

Entering the Gaza Strip

After entering the Gaza Strip, prosecutors claimed he climbed a power pole located across the border. He remained on the tall pole for a prolonged time, risking his life and the lives of the IDF soldiers on the ground who were exposed to Gazan sniper fire during the incident.

According to the indictment, only after IDF soldiers urged him to get down and explained to him the danger to his life did the defendant agree to get down from the electricity pole and evacuate the scene.

The defendant was a minor at the time of the offense he was charged with, and therefore, the juvenile court is hearing his case, and his details are prohibited from publication.