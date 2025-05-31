Two cousins killed in Kafr Kassem shooting, suspect arrested

Two people were murdered in a parking lot next to a restaurant in the city of Kafr Kassem on Friday night, police stated.

The two victims, cousins Said and Udai Shaaban, both 27, were from Lod, according to Israeli media, and were pronounced dead at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the murders on Highway 40. The suspect is a resident of Ramle, and he will be brought to a hearing with a request to extend his detention. Police are further investigating the incident, with the background likely being criminal, and that it originated from a conflict between two families in the city.

נקבע מותם של שני הפצועים באירוע הירי סמוך לכפר קאסם@hadasgrinberg https://t.co/3pCiYeAS32 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 30, 2025

Video documentation released from the shooting showed many people trying to take cover, with some shouting for help.

Details on the victims of the attack

Another person was moderately wounded in the incident and was evacuated for medical treatment, Israeli media reported. Magen David Adom personnel said they found the two murdered victims already not breathing when they arrived at the scene of the attack, Israeli media reported. Police at Kafr Kassem where two people were murdered near a restaurant on May 30, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The day before the attack in Kafr Kassem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara due to her absence from a meeting that discussed combating violence and crime in Arab society.

"I'm the prime minister, and I'm here—she doesn’t show up. Isn't human life important enough?" KAN quoted him as saying.