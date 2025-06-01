Bedouin town's treasurer inflated salary, embezzled over NIS 1.7 million from local council

An indictment was filed against the former treasurer of the Tuba-Zangariyye Council over embezzling millions of shekels from the council's funds, the Israel Police said last Tuesday, following an investigation by the Northern District Fraud Unit.

The treasurer's sister and sons were also accused of their involvement in the crime.

According to the police statement, the investigation "began following information received from an external accountant appointed by the Interior Ministry to conduct a thorough review of the council’s operations, with a focus on employee salaries."

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that the treasurer embezzled over NIS 1.7 million from the council by inflating salaries, paying fictitious employees, including his sons, and depositing funds into their accounts between 2016 and 2021, says the police's statement.

In January 2024, the investigation became public. The treasurer and his family members were detained for questioning by authorities, including searching the treasurer’s home and council offices for evidence. Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What were the charges?

By May 25, 2025, the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office had filed indictments at the Nazareth District Court against the treasurer, his sister, and his two sons, "represented by Attorney Sarit Mizrahi—at the Nazareth District Court on charges of theft by a public servant, aiding and abetting theft by a public servant, fraud, and money laundering," according to the Israel Police.